Pontiac, IL

Stuckey's CEO to speak at Route 66 conference

By Pontiac Daily Leader
 4 days ago
The seventh annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference will be held Oct. 20-23, in Pontiac with the theme “America's Main Street Welcomes the World.”

Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey's Inc. and granddaughter of Stuckey's founder W.S. “Sylvester” Stuckey Sr., will present the keynote speech, “Roadside Revival: Bring Back Stuckey's,” on Friday morning, Oct. 21.

The slate of speakers includes Jane and Bill Diaz, Artists/Walldogs Muralists/Owners of Diaz Sign Art; Tim and Penny Dye, Pontiac automobile historian and driving forces behind the Pontiac-Oakland Museum; Jim Hinckley, Author/Historian/Tour Guide; Ed Long, President of the Livingston County War Museum; LaWanda Henry Matson, daughter and biographer of Illinois State Trooper Chester Henry; Ron and Becky Metzger, collector of Springfield signs and business memorabilia and owner-operator of Motorheads Bar and Grill & Museum; Jax Welborn, Photographer/Entrepreneur; John Wille, historian at the Route 66 Illinois Hall of Fame Museum.

The schedule also includes panel discussions on “Pontiac and Route 66: Past, Present, Future,” “The Legacy of David Clark,” and “Updates from the Road Ahead Initiative and the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.”

Registration is now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-route-66-miles-of-possibility- conference-live-in-pontiac-illinois-tickets-307276160267.

For updates and facts, go to https://www.facebook.com/Route66MilesOfPossibility and route66_milesofpossibility on Instagram. Register now to secure your place in the 2022 version of the only annual, ongoing conference event dedicated to Route 66!

Route 66 Miles of Possibility would like to thank the 2021 and 2022 event presenters: Pontiac Tourism, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, Illinois Rock & Roll Museum, Ryburn Place at Sprague Super Service, McLean County Museum of History, Illinois Coal Museum at Gillespie, Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Visit Springfield.

