ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Akpore takes over as Knox's men's soccer coach

By Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002N4T_0hBcMY0V00

GALESBURG — Kevwe Akpore, formerly assistant men’s soccer coach at Knox, has been named as the head men’s soccer coach for the program.

Akpore replaces Brian O’ Connor, who has accepted the position of head men’s soccer coach at Randolph College in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Akpore is no stranger to the Prairie Fire soccer program, and he has been a leader in the Galesburg soccer community for more than three decades. Akpore has at different times in the last 30 years been named as assistant coach and head coach for the women's program, and head coach for the men's program.

Akpore takes over a program that O’Connor led to an overall record of 45-16-3 and a record of 23-2-0 within the Midwest Conference in four years at the helm, after serving three seasons as an assistant coach. Knox also won the MWC regular season title in 2019 and 2021 and the MWC tournament championship in 2018 and 2021 to advance to the NCAA tournament.

Akpore rejoined the Prairie Fire athletics coaching staff months after a very successful and historic year as head men’s soccer coach at Carl Sandburg College, where he left with a school-record 34 victories in four years of leading the program.

In the 2021 season, the Chargers won a school-record 16 games (16-5 overall), and they ended the season ranked No. 12 in the country, appearing in the national rankings each week. Sandburg also ranked as high as 7th nationally, won its first Arrowhead Conference title in the program's history, won the first NJCAA Region title in the program's history, and assured the program's first appearance at the NJCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship. Akpore was named NJCAA Region IV Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season.

While at Sandburg, Akpore was an adjunct professor of law enforcement. He is a retired U.S. Army veteran with multiple tours of duty in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and more, and is a retired executive with the State of Illinois corrections system.

Akpore holds a bachelor's degree with two minors, in military science and industrial technology. He also holds a postgraduate diploma in police executive administration, a masters degree in manufacturing administration, and a masters degree in public safety.

Victor Dantas, a Sandburg men's soccer assistant for three seasons, was promoted as the team's head coach in January after Akpore stepped down.

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Lynchburg Township, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Who got a new house? Who sold it to them?

Norma J. Hepner Declaration of Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to David and Abigail McCall, 9032 E. 2850th St., Kewanee, $248,500. Norma J. Hepner Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to Bennett Kuster, 28520 N. 900 Ave., Kewanee, $191,500. Estate of James L. Rounds to Joseph Cordray, 329 E....
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island fills new community engagement position

The city of Rock Island has hired former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Hayden as community engagement manager, a new position for the city. She started in the job Monday, Aug. 8. “I am very excited about joining such a strong and talented team already in place with the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo police ride along program

Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
GENESEO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Randolph College#Carl Sandburg College#Chargers#Coaching#The Midwest Conference
1070 KHMO-AM

Why Is This Illinois Mall Still Open With Literally No Stores Left?

I don't know. I really have no idea how this mall is still open to the public. If a mall was open and had literally no stores left to shop at, why keep the lights on? Who is actually shopping at a mall with barely any stores left? This Illinois mall in Moline was once a thriving shopping center for decades.. until nearly 180 tenants closed up shop for reasons we'll probably never know.
97X

The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s

It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Iraq
wvik.org

35th Annual Tug Fest This Weekend

On Saturday, a 2,700 foot rope, weighing nearly 700 pounds, will be stretched across the river. Eleven teams from each town will tug for three minutes. LeClaire spokesman Barry Long says all traffic on the river will stop from 12:30 to 3 pm. "The Coast Guard issues a permit and...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

35th annual Tug Fest underway

The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
LE CLAIRE, IA
qctoday.com

One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home

Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
WQAD

After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
DAVENPORT, IA
osfhealthcare.org

Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.

People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
GALESBURG, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy