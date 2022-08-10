Gregory N. Seltzer: Candidate, Santa Rosa County School Board District 5

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is an interview conducted via questionnaire by the Pensacola News Journal with Escambia and Santa Rosa County election candidates for their respective races. All of the answers were submitted to the Pensacola News Journal by the candidate and are available to our readers to show the candidates' position and priorities on the issues. Candidates were limited to 750 words. IF A CANDIDATE DID NOT RETURN A QUESTIONNAIRE BY DEADLINE, THEIR Q&A WAS NOT PUBLISHED.

Candidate: Dr. Gregory N. Seltzer

Office you're seeking: School Board Santa Rosa County School Board District 5

Occupation: Retired Community College & University Professor

Education: A.A., B.A., M.A. PhD., D.Min.

Why are you running for this office? I have the time, education and experience to help make a difference in our children and grandchildren’s lives. I believe that everyone must have a seat at the table, parents, teachers, and administrators to communicate, cooperate and collaborate for the best educational interests of our children in our public schools. I believe in being a listener who will always be accessible to citizen’s concerns while I represent every person involved in Santa Rosa County. I further believe in professional recognition and respect for our educators. In addition, I believe in budget transparency and accountability and also in increased vocational/technical education opportunities for high-paying non-college jobs in allied health and technical fields. I believe in enhanced IT spending to stay current with a rapidly changing work environment. I believe in financial literacy curriculum for all students beginning in primary grades. Finally, I believe in School Board Workshops during the day and evening to accommodate parent-teacher input into the system's best practices.

What makes you stand out from your opponent(s)? I have more advanced education, financial experience in teaching and serving on a county Public Library Board of Trustees. I was Chair of the Finance & Budget Committee responsible for the creation and implementation of a $12 million dollar budget. I am not trying to bring a political agenda to the Board.

Previous elective office/ elective office experience: None.

What are your three most important priorities if you are elected or re-elected?

Budget Transparency & Accountability Increased Teacher Recognition & Compensation More Vocational/Technical Education for in-demand fields like plumbing, HVAC, Electricians, Allied Health Occupations, CNA’s, LPN’s, Phlebotomist, Pharmacy Techs, etc.

How would you implement Priority 1?

I have taught Finance, Business Administration, Quantitative Analysis and Economics. I would call on all stakeholders to defend and justify budget requests by looking for cost savings with citizen input through budget workshops,

How would you implement Priority 2?

I would look to find money in the existing budget as well as federal money available through grant to the states through the Department of Education. In addition, some fair type of impact fee is necessary on new commercial and residential construction to pay for infrastructure such as roads, police and fire. Schools are part of infrastructure. Good people can come to the table, i.e. builders, developers, school board, commissioners to find an equitable amount. We cannot continue to balance the county budget on the backs of seniors living on fixed incomes.

How would you implement Priority 3?

Not all students should go to college. We need more people in technical, medical, vocational fields for high-paying in-demand fields. I would encourage work-study arrangements with prospective employers for students to gain experience and on the job. As well as federal grants through the Department of Labor.

How will you use your position as board member to address the learning and socialization gap caused by COVID-19?

Remedial in class and hybrid learning opportunities. Funds are available under the $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill for jurisdictions to have programs to make up the difference gap.

How will you change classroom curriculum, student clubs or school interaction with parents and students in response to new laws put into place governing public schools under Ron DeSantis?

I believe that all education decisions must be made at the local level. I would resist interference by bureaucrats and legislators in Washington and Tallahassee who are just pandering to their political base through the suppression of freedom and censorship. Parents and teachers know what is best for their children without politics involved in the classroom! Children are not to be used as pawns to further the political aspirations of politicians.