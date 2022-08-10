Burger Boat christening, Buffalo Bill's Best of the Wild West top 5 things to do in Manitowoc this week

Hartman's Bakery fire fundraiser: Click here to donate to a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 to help Hartman's Bakery and its staff recover after a July 27 fire at its Manitowoc shop. The bakery's three locations in Manitowoc, Two Rivers and Plymouth are closed until the Manitowoc shop can reopen and begin making products again.

MANITOWOC - Manitowoc's rich maritime tradition continues this weekend with the christening of Burger Boat Company's newest vessel — and you can attend the open house.

Plus, Buffalo Bill's Best of the Wild West rides into town, Lakeshore Humane Society hosts a pub crawl, Rahr-West offers a fun family Wacky Weekend Workshop, and downtown venues offer a weekend full of live music.

Here are five things to do in Manitowoc this week.

1. Check out Burger Boat's newest vessel

Burger Boat Company has completed its newest commercial vessel — the Neebish Islander III.

To celebrate the new vehicle and passenger ferry that’s headed to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Burger Boat Company is hosting an open house and christening ceremony at its shipyard at 1811 Spring St. on Saturday.

The open house will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the christening ceremony will conclude the festivities from 1:15 to 2 p.m.

The public is invited and food trucks will be on site.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BurgerBoatCompany for more information.

2. Go to Buffalo Bill's Best of the Wild West

Buffalo Bill’s Best of the Wild West is coming to the Manitowoc County Historical Society, 924 Pinecrest Road, Manitowoc.

Catch the action and adventure of American history with a boomtown full of activities for all ages, including trades and crafts.

Among the activities will be gold panning, an Annie Oakley shooting gallery, hand-turned sewing machine demo at the Dress Shop, outdoor general store with Delivery Wagon and Buffalo Bill and Wild West memorabilia.

The main show takes place at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with the show running 11 a.m.-3 p.m. both days.

More scheduled activities include cordage making demo at 11 a.m., rope-twirling lessons for kids at 11:15 a.m., quickdraw competition at 11:30 a.m., parade through the village at 12:15 p.m., arena extravaganza at 1 p.m., barbershop at 2:15 p.m. and a hold-up in the village at 2:45 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17, and free for kids younger than 4 and museum members.

Visit https://www.manitowoccountyhistory.org/programs/buffalo-bill for more information.

3. Have fun at Lakeshore Humane Society's Pup Crawl

Partake in a fun-filled afternoon to raise money for lost and homeless animals.

On Sunday, the Lakeshore Humane Society is hosting its sixth annual Pup Crawl at The Linebacker Sports Bar, 527 N. 10th St., Manitowoc, at noon. There will be fun games, raffles, prizes, live music and food.

The “crawling” will start at 1 p.m. and end at Van’s Bar and Grill, 426 N. Ninth St., Manitowoc.

Adoptable dogs will also be present at the Pup Crawl.

More information is at https://www.lakeshorehumane.org/.

4. Take the family to Wacky Weekend Workshop: Bug Magnets

Take your family and imagination to the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Wacky Weekend Workshop on Saturday.

The workshop is free with supplies included and donations accepted.

The workshop is always the second Saturday monthly and lasts 1-3 p.m.

More information about the Rahr-West’s workshops can be found at https://www.manitowoc.org/1006/Rahr-West-Art-Museum.

5. Hear live music at downtown Manitowoc establishments

On Friday, Sushi Roll plays at The Wharf at 6:30 p.m. and Bootjack Road plays at Salute To Everyone at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Mulligans Lite plays at PetSkull Brewing at 2 p.m., Running Blind is at The Fat Seagull at 2 p.m., Kevin Huss and Jonathan Leahy play at Moore’s Irish Pub at 7 p.m., and Robert Allen Jr. is at Salute To Everyone at 8:30 p.m.

Then on Sunday, Steve N’ Joel play at The Wharf at 2 p.m., and Paul Hanna and Chris Hanaway play at PetSkull Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

The Wharf is at 606 Quay St., Salute To Everyone is at 1107 S. 10th St., The Fat Seagull is at 807 Quay St., Moore's Irish Pub is at 811 Jay St. and PetSkull is at 1015 Buffalo St.

