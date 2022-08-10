FedEx St. Jude Championship: Tony Finau is defending champ, but he's never won in Memphis

Ask who the defending champion is at this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, and you may get two answers. Some people will say Tony Finau. Others may recognize Abraham Ancer.

Ancer won the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis a year ago for his lone Tour title, but Finau is recognized as the event's official defending champion by the PGA Tour. .

Finau ended a 142-tournament winless streak by capturing the Northern Trust title in 2021, when it was the first FedExCup Playoffs event. Starting this season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind kicks off the PGA Tour's postseason.

Therefore, Finau is defending his title in Memphis. Ancer, meanwhile, won't be at TPC Southwind after joining the LIV Golf series in June.

"Yeah, it's definitely strange defending on a golf course that I haven't won on," Finau said. "Usually when you defend a tournament it's on the same course, so it's a little different. Technically speaking, I am the defending champion."

Finau tied for 34th last season at TPC Southwind. He was 64th in 2020 and 27th in 2019. Putting together four solid rounds has been Finau's challenge in Memphis.

"My track record isn't great here," Finau said. "I think if you look at the numbers, I've had some nice rounds for sure, haven't been able to put together a great tournament here, but with the momentum I have and where my game's at now, I'm looking to change that."

Finau has built up momentum to defend his title. He's won both the Rocket Mortgage Classic and 3M Open in back-to-back weeks last month

He'll tee off at 8:10 a.m. Thursday in a group that includes Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

"Every week is different, every week is new and there's no difference this week," Finau said. "There's definitely some momentum carried, but I'm treating this week just like any other as if I'm just preparing for any golf tournament. That's how I'll approach the week and just make sure that I'm properly prepared when it's time to tee it up on Thursday."

