pix11.com
Forecast: showers, storms expected early next week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — What an absolute gem Saturday was — sunny and pleasant! But will the second half of the weekend be just as nice? In short, YES! Expect almost an exact replica of Saturday for your Sunday. Temperatures might be a few degrees warmer but still extremely pleasant for this time of year. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny conditions.
NY, NJ weather: Beautiful day and weekend before rain moves in
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a fantastic finish to the workweek as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with much lower humidity levels as winds will be from the north. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.
Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. Sunday will start off sunny before the clouds move in the afternoon. Temperatures in the NYC area are expected to be in the 80s. Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ. Westchester Rep....
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when a powerful gust sent the umbrella flying, the...
Long Island seniors using aquatic therapy to stay fit
Finding a fitness routine once you’ve reached your golden years can be quite the challenge. But Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing is going the extra mile to help seniors stay healthy.
'Eye-opening' findings in statewide Catholic Church survey in New Jersey
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. We are getting our first glimpse at results of new statewide surveys taken by Catholics in New Jersey. It's all part of a larger effort by the Vatican.
New York State to open cannabis dispensary license applications
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for conditional, adult-use retail dispensary licenses in two weeks. License applications will be available on Aug. 25, first for those who have a marijuana-related conviction that occurred prior to the...
