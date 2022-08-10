North Olmsted considering creation of business-friendly community improvement corporation

Anyone who tells stories for a living knows the power of the walkoff, that how you end a tale can overcome a lot of deficiencies in the telling of it. Armond Budish has an opportunity to overcome his deficiencies as Cuyahoga County executive with a magnanimous walkoff as his term nears its close. Or, he could blow it, handcuffing his successor with a series of decisions that would cost taxpayers plenty if the next administration chose to undo them.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO