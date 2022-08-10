North Olmsted considering creation of business-friendly community improvement corporation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
Action on Global Center, jail, sales tax increase 3 big decisions Armond Budish should leave for next executive: Editorial
Anyone who tells stories for a living knows the power of the walkoff, that how you end a tale can overcome a lot of deficiencies in the telling of it. Armond Budish has an opportunity to overcome his deficiencies as Cuyahoga County executive with a magnanimous walkoff as his term nears its close. Or, he could blow it, handcuffing his successor with a series of decisions that would cost taxpayers plenty if the next administration chose to undo them.
Berea Planning Commission recommends approval of townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio -- The Aug. 4 Berea Planning Commission meeting was lengthy, informative and ultimately successful for developers seeking to build a 69-townhome development in the city’s north end. Commission members voted to recommend approval to City Council of Stage 2 preliminary plans for the planned unit development proposed...
Brecksville council approves pre-dawn start time for Sherwin-Williams construction site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – During a special session Tuesday (Aug. 9), City Council members unanimously approved a 4 a.m. start time for pouring concrete at the future Sherwin-Williams research and development center. Related activities at the site can now begin as early as 2 a.m. A pair of council members,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plans are set for Bainbridge Rox and Chagrin Film Fest: Valley Views
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Civic Club is throwing its annual Bainbridge Rox summer party noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 offering a cornucopia of activities including live music, mud volleyball, Texas Hold’em poker, ox roast and food trucks, a children’s entertainment area and art and business exhibitors. Admission and parking are free.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project
Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
Cleveland police union contract that provides 11% raise approved by City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday signed off on a contract agreement struck between the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association and Mayor Justin Bibb. The agreement provides for a combined 11% raise for rank-and-file officers over the next three years, which includes a 5% bump to base pay this year, plus 2% raises annually for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptional Lakefront Estate in Bay Village on Market for $5.9M
The Estate in Bay Village is a luxurious home where interior is tastefully done throughout to boast much of natural light now available for sale. This home located at 30708 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,955 square feet of living spaces. Call Joann Musbach (Phone: 440 225-7506), Kristen A Eiermann (Phone: 440 935-0993) – Howard Hanna for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bay Village.
City of Bedford files suit against University Hospitals
It seemed like the permanent closure of UH’s Bedford Medical Center was a done deal, but the city of Bedford isn’t going down without a fight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Lake County Fair sale
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital-Dr. Rob Schwartz. Grand champion overall market hog/market gilt: Ava Schwartz. Grand champion barrow/reserve champion market hog: Hope Lassnick. Buyer: Matrix Tool & Machine. Bid: $9.50/pound. Weight: 273. Reserve champion market barrow: Marissa Szeker. Buyer: JAB Supply Corporation. Bid: $7/pound. Weight: 281 pounds. Grand champion carcass hog:...
North Olmsted needs to take different tack when asking for school tax increases
I am compelled to write that I have lived in North Olmsted since 1969, graduated in 1983 from North Olmsted High School, and all my eight children have either graduated or are currently attending North Olmsted City Schools. I find it disturbing that since I have been part of the...
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Belle Oaks developer denied variance for church property next to Richmond Heights mall site
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although four of seven City Council members voted to do so Tuesday (Aug. 9), council did not overturn the recommendation of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals to deny a use variance for the former Faith United Church of Christ property. The church -- which...
cityofbayvillage.com
Westlake Rec offering Memberships
The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
Looking to save on home repairs? Your labor is free; 2 Cleveland-area nonprofits offer great resources to help - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re broke, you learn how to fix things. When you have money, you pay a pro. That’s the wisdom my dad shared with me once, probably when my first car was leaking coolant and overheating. And I stubbornly thought changing the car’s thermostat would fix a much larger problem.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0