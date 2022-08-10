ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Associated Press

Packers' Jenkins, Tonyan, Watson coming off PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are getting some good news on their collection of players coming back from knee injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson are coming off the physically unable to perform list. “It’s just like the next step in the process,” LaFleur said. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills. But they’ll do some individual and with them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs which is going to be obviously very beneficial for, especially for a guy who hasn’t played in the National Football League like Christian.” Jenkins tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in November. The timing of the injury made it seem unlikely that Jenkins would be back for the start of the season, though the 2020 Pro Bowl guard hadn’t ruled out the possibility.
Fans React To Browns’ First Preseason Game Win

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2022 season with a preseason win in Jacksonville on Friday night. Though preseason wins and losses do not matter in the grand scheme of things (unless you are the Baltimore Ravens with that win streak), a win is still a win, and it is good to get off to a positive start, particularly with such a turbulent offseason.
Martin Emerson Jr. Impresses In First Preseason Game

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. will always be a third-round NFL draft pick. But there is a reason the Cleveland Browns grabbed him with their very first 2022 selection. Andrew Berry and his staff were enamored with the former Mississippi State standout’s strength and length. And both paid off on...
