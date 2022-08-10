Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
Emergency crews fight flames on roof, solar panels catch fire in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Emergency crews in Munhall fought flames on the roof of a house where some solar panels had caught on fire. Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said they were called to the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue at around 2 p.m. When crews arrived on...
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
beavercountyradio.com
BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge
(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
Police respond to Mercer County crash
It happened just after midnight in East Lackawannock Township.
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital after crash in Mahoning County
GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township. The crash happened on W. South Range Road, backing up traffic temporarily for over a mile. The road has since reopened, and the area is cleared. Two vehicles were...
WSAZ
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding
Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYTV.com
Poker run honors late Weathersfield fire chief, serves as major fundraiser
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s still time to register for the 2022 Randall S. Pugh Memorial Poker Run. This is the fifth year for the event honoring the late-Weathersfield fire chief. It’ll take place next Sunday, August 21. The poker run will start at the Lane Family...
West Nile virus found in Mercer County
West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the city of Sharon and the borough of Grove City in Mercer County.
WTRF
Four buildings “likely” total loss in Wheeling fire
Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:. “No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling. At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in...
WYTV.com
Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after late-night crash in Youngstown
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Himrod Avenue, near the ramp to get onto Interstate 680.
