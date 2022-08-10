ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
City
Ellwood City, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wampum, PA
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Beaver, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Government
Lawrence County, PA
Government
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge

(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
AMBRIDGE, PA
WYTV.com

1 taken to hospital after crash in Mahoning County

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township. The crash happened on W. South Range Road, backing up traffic temporarily for over a mile. The road has since reopened, and the area is cleared. Two vehicles were...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSAZ

Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding

Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on Charleston’s West Side. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WTRF

Four buildings “likely” total loss in Wheeling fire

Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:. “No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling. At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in...
WHEELING, WV
WYTV.com

Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
LAKE MILTON, OH
explore venango

Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy