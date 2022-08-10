Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it's something police are seeing around the country. Read more: https://bit.ly/3JSxdZH.
William & Mary student killed in Henrico shooting
A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
DOJ: Gang member from Virginia Beach gets 7 years on machine gun charge
A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
WAVY News 10
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline and Portsmouth boulevards in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vYSrzh.
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born.

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
Case against Norfolk police officer ends in hung jury
The Chesapeake jury deliberating the fate of a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter could not agree on a verdict.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted
A man is wanted on a murder charge after Portsmouth police say a toddler found shot earlier this week died at the hospital.
Newport News pastor hosts basketball tournament for law enforcement and kids
A Newport News pastor is working to take back the community by bringing together kids, churches and law enforcement.
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company.

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports.
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Owner’s attorneys report progress at condemned NN apartment complex; no date for displaced residents to return
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A week after a judge imposed a $1,000 a day fine on the owner of Seaview Lofts in Newport News, his attorneys listed several areas of progress in getting the 15-story tower back up to code. Owner Ben Weinstein appeared in Circuit Court Thursday for the second time since last […]
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
Actress Denise Dowse dies at 64 after contracting viral meningitis
Veteran Hollywood actress and Norfolk State University alumna Denise Dowse has died at age 64 after battling viral meningitis.
