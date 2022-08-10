VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.

