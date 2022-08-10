ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy