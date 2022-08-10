ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton

Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Two teens dead after high-speed police chase in Hendry County

(HENDRY COUNTY, Florida)– Two teens were killed in a crash Saturday morning following a high-speed car chase with police. The Florida Highway Patrol said the teens were driving a Maserati at a high rate of speed when troopers began pursuing them on County Road 835. While in pursuit, the...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man killed after cars crash, flip on interstate near Boynton Beach

A 46-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a two-car crash that closed Interstate 95 south near Hypoluxo Road early Friday morning, according to officials. The highway has since been reopened. The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. when a 2019 Mercedes was heading south at a high rate of speed behind a 2021 Lexus approaching Hypoluxo Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Boat fire on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway

Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

