ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Blackburn, Hagerty among GOP senators blocking move to cap insulin prices

By Josh Keefe, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3Zg1_0hBcJCj800
  • U.S. Sens. Blackburn and Hagerty voted against a measure with bipartisan support.
  • The vote was part of a series of votes on the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the Senate on Sunday.
  • Tennessee has the sixth-highest rate of deaths due to diabetes.

Tennessee’s two U.S. Senators voted against a measure on Sunday that would have advanced a cap on the price of insulin for many Americans.

Neither GOP senator's office responded to questions seeking an explanation for their vote when contacted by The Tennessean.

U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty both voted against a measure to waive parliamentary rules and allow the Senate to limit the price of insulin for those on private insurance to $35.

Seven of their Republican colleagues crossed party lines and joined all 50 Democrats to set aside Senate rules and vote on the insulin cap, three short of the 60 needed to move forward.

Insulin — which is used by many people with diabetes to manage their blood sugar — is dramatically more expensive in the U.S. than in many other countries. The average manufacturer price for a standard unit of insulin in 2018 was 10 times the average price of insulin across 32 foreign countries, according to a 2020 study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Approximately 35 percent of those on insulin were insured through private insurance, according to a Yale University study published last month. That study also found that 14 percent of insulin users spend at least 40 percent of their post-food and housing income on insulin.

Spokespeople for both Blackburn and Hagerty did not respond to multiple emails asking why senators voted against setting aside the rules to vote on the amendment. Tennessee has the sixth-highest rate of death from diabetes among all 50 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other Republicans, however, said Democrats were trying to avoid Senate parliamentary rules.

“There’s a lot of ways they can get that vote, but doing it this way, was the wrong way to do it,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-South Dakota, told reporters on Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted that the vote was about “Dems ignoring budget rules.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, vowed to bring the issue to a vote again.

A similar cap on insulin for Medicare recipients was included in the Senate’s Inflation Reduction Act, which passed a divided Senate on Sunday after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.

The larger bill was passed with a simple majority while the private market insulin cap was not because Senate rules require a 60-vote threshold for legislation that set prices in the commercial market.

Melissa Brown contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Thune
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Chuck Grassley
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy