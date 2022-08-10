In an unfortunate tragedy, a paraglider plummeted to his death in a freak accident. Sadly, the incident also occurred in front of his terrified pal. “I looked back and saw him drop like a stone,” the horrified man said about his friend. Just moments before, the two had been having the time of their lives as they glided across the sky in the UK. In addition, onlookers saw the unlucky paraglider spin in circles before plummeting to the ground. “They were returning home,” one witness said.

