NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday?

The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party. With one game slated for Sunday, here’s...
NFL
NBC Sports

Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing

Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility

Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays

The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
NFL
Person
Marcus Mariota
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason opener

SANTA CLARA -- After two weeks of practices to open training camp, the 49ers will finally line up against some new faces. The 49ers have preseason games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston, along with two joint practices against the Vikings over a 14-day period beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports

Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games

The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?

Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
NFL
NBC Sports

How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic

The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires

Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87

By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Raiders sign Nate Brooks

After he was released by the Cardinals earlier this week, defensive back Nate Brooks has found a new home. According to multiple reports, the Raiders have signed Brooks to a one-year deal. Brooks has appeared in four career games with a pair of starts for Miami in 2019 and one...
NFL
NBC Sports

5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game

Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
WASHINGTON, DC

