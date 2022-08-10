Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
NBC Sports
If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don’t get a deal done by Week One, what happens next?
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done. So what happens if it doesn’t get done by Week One?. Obviously, it could still...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Sunday?
The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party. With one game slated for Sunday, here’s...
False Hope In Houston: Were Offensive Struggles A Sign For Texans Season?
Davis Mills and the first-team offense struggled in a win over the New Orleans Saints.
Vikings-Raiders Live Score Updates: 2022 Preseason Week 1
Follow along as the Vikings take on the Raiders in Kevin O'Connell's preseason debut as a head coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
NBC Sports
Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility
Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive
Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays
The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener
Texans quarterback Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19 Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. The positive test kept Allen out of Thursday’s practice, and it will keep him home for the team’s first preseason game Saturday against the Saints. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced earlier in the night...
The New York Giants' $72 Million Dilemma
The Giants are paying receiver Kenny Golladay like a top-shelf receiver. But given his lack of production commensurate with his contract, is the team developing a case of buyer's remorse?
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NBC Sports
Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason opener
SANTA CLARA -- After two weeks of practices to open training camp, the 49ers will finally line up against some new faces. The 49ers have preseason games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston, along with two joint practices against the Vikings over a 14-day period beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
NBC Sports
Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?
Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
NBC Sports
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
NBC Sports
Raiders sign Nate Brooks
After he was released by the Cardinals earlier this week, defensive back Nate Brooks has found a new home. According to multiple reports, the Raiders have signed Brooks to a one-year deal. Brooks has appeared in four career games with a pair of starts for Miami in 2019 and one...
NBC Sports
5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game
Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
Comments / 0