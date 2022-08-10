ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Idris Elba, daughter Isan hit red carpet for ‘Beast’ premiere in NYC

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L80Ko_0hBcJ0Df00

It was a family affair for Idris Elba and his 20-year-old daughter Isan Elba on Monday night.

The actor brought Isan, his eldest child, as well as his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, to the premiere of his latest onscreen venture “Beast.”

The trio posed for snaps at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, before attending the screening of Elba’s upcoming thriller which is set to be released later this month.

Elba was dressed to the nines in a blue suit matched with a plain white T-shirt, while his daughter wore a cropped shirt which she paired with a mini skirt to match.

Meanwhile, the actor’s wife — whom he married in 2019 — wore a stunning cut-out black maxi dress for the occasion.

The actor shares Isan with his first wife, Hanne Norgaard, to whom he was married from 1999 until 2003.

Elba is also a proud dad to eight-year-old son Winston Elba, whom he shares with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsO3b_0hBcJ0Df00
The father-daughter duo posed for pics at the premiere.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yE5p_0hBcJ0Df00
The actor’s wife Sabrina Dhowre, whom he married in 2019, was also in attendance.
Getty Images

The film stars Elba as a newly-widowed scientist who returns to South Africa with his two daughters in a desperate bid to defend his family against a lion who was targeted by poachers.

His daughters are played by “This Is Us” star Iyana Halley, and “Empire” star Leah Jeffries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC

Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby

Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Sabrina Dhowre
Person
Hanne Norgaard
Person
Isan Elba
Page Six

Justin Sylvester says he wasn’t pushing Jenna Bush Hager away

Setting the record straight. Justin Sylvester took to Instagram to clarify the viral moment where he seemingly pushed Jenna Bush Hager away on Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show. “People thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not the truth,” the TV personality said while getting a facial Friday. “What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef.” Sylvester went on to praise Bush Hager saying,...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?

Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Carpet#This Is Us#The Museum Of Modern Art
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years

This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

135K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy