Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Announces Tragic Clarkson’s Farm Death At Diddly Squat Farm After Heatwave

Jeremy Clarkson has announced on Twitter that during the heatwave that swept through England and a lot of Europe, he lost a Diddly Squat Farm pig. Currently on holiday in the South of France, the Clarkson’s Farm presenter has been winding up Twitter users as he continues to shrug off the damage that could be caused by the heatwave that is now beginning to come to and end in the UK and parts of Europe.
Jeremy Clarkson
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

