Read full article on original website
Related
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
David De Gea makes Man Utd pledge following Brentford horror show
David De Gea has vowed that Man Utd will put their lives into getting the team back on track.
Alvaro Morata confident of 'good' season amid Man Utd links
Alvaro Morata is confident of enjoying a good season with Atletico Madrid following talk of a move to Manchester United.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Utd could terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract if his attitude doesn't change
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
Erik ten Hag confirms Man Utd's stance on selling Marcus Rashford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that he does not want to sell Marcus Rashford this summer.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol, Alvaro Morata & more.
Nicolo Zaniolo: Jose Mourinho trying to block Tottenham pursuit
Tottenham's attempts to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma are at risk of being thwarted by former boss Jose Mourinho, 90min understands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Man Utd football director John Murtough in Turin as Adrien Rabiot talks continue
John Murtough is in Turin as Man Utd talks with Adrien Rabiot & his representatives continue.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Points shared as Nick Pope frustrates Seagulls
Brighton & Newcastle played out an eventual 0-0 draw in the Premier League.
Pablo Mari joins Monza on loan from Arsenal
Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on an initial loan deal.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Aribo and Walker-Peters goals bag Saints comeback point
Goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters helped Southampton fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.
Erik ten Hag dodges question about Man Utd chasing Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag refused to directly answer whether pursuing a deal for Marko Arnautovic was a mistake.
Goncalo Ramos responds to Premier League transfer speculation
Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos has responded to recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
90min
780
Followers
8K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0