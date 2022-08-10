ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City

CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
