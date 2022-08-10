ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

The Emotions Behind The Wall that Heals

The Wall That Heals is now open at Kearney's Patriot Park (across from the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial/Veteran's Home) Open 24/7 now through 2pm Sunday. The Wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Volunteers will be there to answer questions and assist you...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
JUNIATA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
NebraskaTV

Details of settlement between GIPS, GIEA released

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The details of a settlement between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay have been released. According to the settlement, which is now listed in the GIPS Board of Education’s Aug. 12 agenda, the district agrees to pay...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols

KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island School District and Education Association resolve pay dispute

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education approved the settlement agreement at Thursday night's meeting, GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations. A press...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Way Street#6th Street
NebraskaTV

Defense shines in UNK's first scrimmage of fall camp

KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team wrapped up Week 1 of fall camp with their first scrimmage on Saturday. While the Lopers didn't keep score, UNK's defense shined throughout competition, including three consecutive turnovers to start the game. "In practice, we don't get to tackle," said...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy