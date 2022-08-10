Read full article on original website
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
The Emotions Behind The Wall that Heals
The Wall That Heals is now open at Kearney's Patriot Park (across from the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial/Veteran's Home) Open 24/7 now through 2pm Sunday. The Wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Volunteers will be there to answer questions and assist you...
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
Details of settlement between GIPS, GIEA released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The details of a settlement between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay have been released. According to the settlement, which is now listed in the GIPS Board of Education’s Aug. 12 agenda, the district agrees to pay...
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
Grand Island School District and Education Association resolve pay dispute
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education approved the settlement agreement at Thursday night's meeting, GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations. A press...
Department of Transportation names Essential Air Service provider for Kearney airport
KEARNEY, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected an Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. In a news release Friday, the City of Kearney said Denver Air Connection has been selected as the Essential Air Service provider. The two-year contract awarded to the air service will begin on Nov. 1.
Defense shines in UNK's first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team wrapped up Week 1 of fall camp with their first scrimmage on Saturday. While the Lopers didn't keep score, UNK's defense shined throughout competition, including three consecutive turnovers to start the game. "In practice, we don't get to tackle," said...
