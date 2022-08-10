ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Dexter were filled with people celebrating the 2022 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival on Saturday. This yearly tradition has become quite a hit with the locals. “You know I really relish this holiday,” said a man dressed as a red hot dog.
DEXTER, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Jurassic Quest roars into Maine

BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other

For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
Ellsworth, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Lincoln, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
wabi.tv

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine

Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
PASSADUMKEAG, ME
I-95 FM

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Pitbull
I-95 FM

Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two earthquakes reported in Washington County Thursday

JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?. According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday. The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS. The second quake hit...
JONESBORO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Band#Concert#The Ellsworth Band#Noaa
mainebiz.biz

Brewer-based brewer says it will expand to Auburn

Mason's Brewing Co., of Brewer, is expanding to Auburn to anchor a mixed-use riverfront property set to be purchased and developed by Gorham-based Great Falls Construction. "I'm super-excited we found the perfect developer to take us to the next level," Mason's owner Chris Morley told Mainebiz in a Thursday phone interview.
AUBURN, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Pet of the week

BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Step Back in Time With This Amazing Wilderness Retreat in Orland

A rustic but stunningly grand retreat on Craig Pond is a hidden gem that seamlessly combines indoor and outdoor living in the Maine woods. As I looked through the pictures of this amazing home at 135 Hartview Circle in Orland, I was reminded of the summer my family toured the Roosevelt home on Campobello Island. This incredible home harkens back to the days of grand 3-season retreats handed down, generation to generation, in well-to-do families. Grand in scale, it has a rustic charm that's irresistible. Case in point, the great room with a huge stone fireplace and a canoe hanging on the wall. No, not a picture of a canoe. A whole canoe.
ORLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Colonial Theatres to close its doors

BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
BELFAST, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy