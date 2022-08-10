ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

What to Watch Wednesday: People mag’s ID series looks at 90s murder of NC woman

By Brooke Cain
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the ‘90s: Kim Medlin (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery)

This new episode examines the 1997 murder of Kim Medlin of Monroe, NC. Medlin was 26 years old, married to Bridger Medlin, and working as a waitress in Charlotte when she died. A scary road rage incident in the early morning hours after a waitressing shift ultimately led to Medlin’s death — but not in the way you might think.

On March 29, 1997, Medlin’s Jeep was found abandoned with the engine running and the lights on. Her purse and wallet were still in the car, but her driver’s license was missing. Her body was found the next day about a mile and a half from where her Jeep was abandoned. She was still wearing her wedding ring so police determined it was not motivated by robbery.

We’ll end our recap there, because the case definitely takes some unexpected twists . The ID episode info notes that Medlin’s disappearance “shatters the close-knit community of Monroe, N.C.”

How to stream: If you miss the episode tonight, you can watch on Discovery+ or online at investigationdiscovery.com (you’ll need to sign in with your cable/satellite/streaming password).

Court Night Live (9 p.m., A&E)

This new series airs live civil trials from across the country, litigated from “pop-up courtrooms” in Chicago, Philadelphia and Tampa in front of a gallery of community members.

The series is hosted by Court TV journalist Vinnie Politan and Judge Greg Mathis, with analysis from retired Judge Vonda Evans . Viewers at home will also have the chance to vote on the verdicts in select cases in real time via text message.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

The News & Observer

