Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. DownTown Music Hall will host a Bounce House event 10 p.m. Aug. 12 at 212 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach. DJ Chubby, $$$FreeMoney$$$, and Scoot Along will be part of a night of house vibes and grooves that’s sure to keep your feet moving and your heart pumping! You must be 18 to dance and 21 to drink. There's no cover charge.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO