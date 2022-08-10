Read full article on original website
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
Waterspout near Destin, Florida
How about that weather yesterday? We have footage of the waterspout near Destin at the end of the newsletter today!. It’s Friday, and here’s what you need to know this morning…. GIVING BACK. Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation adds two local children’s charities. Destin Charity Wine Auction...
Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf
Owner Art Favre has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.
Destin short-term rental laws explained
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Aug. 12
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. DownTown Music Hall will host a Bounce House event 10 p.m. Aug. 12 at 212 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach. DJ Chubby, $$$FreeMoney$$$, and Scoot Along will be part of a night of house vibes and grooves that’s sure to keep your feet moving and your heart pumping! You must be 18 to dance and 21 to drink. There's no cover charge.
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
Victims of Northwest Florida contractors have option for financial support
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With several Northwest Florida residents waiting on restitution from Banks Construction and LaCoste Construction, restitution that may never come, there is a fund in Florida that could help them out. In the past week, two contractors in Northwest Florida, Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste, have come under fire for taking […]
Water Quality Advisory for Navarre Park in West Santa Rosa County
The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a water quality advisory for Navarre Park West in Navarre. The health department advises against any water-related activities at this location due to the potential for high bacteria levels. Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines. The health department will continue to monitor the water quality in this area biweekly and routinely advise the public of the results.
Fallapalooza at E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center Sept. 24
Enjoy fun for the entire family at the E. O. Wilson Biophilia Center’s Fallapalooza on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bounce houses, food trucks, games, animal encounters and more during the day. Cost is $8 for ages 13 + up, $5 for ages 3-12. Free to members.
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
