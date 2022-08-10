ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegraftonnews.com

Academic Achievers for Grafton, Millbury and Sutton

WAPOLE -- Anna Leao of South Grafton was among more than 285 seniors graduating in June from TEC Connections Academy, the commonwealth’s largest, public K-12 virtual school. An in-person graduation celebration was held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. For more information on TEC Connections Academy, call 800–382–6010 or visit...
GRAFTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy