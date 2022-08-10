Read full article on original website
wskg.org
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
WHYY – A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr....
wskg.org
Former board members cast light on Danks Burke’s good government PAC
Since founding Trailblazers in late 2016, Leslie Danks Burke has held up the organization as a testament to her support of good government and transparency, but former board members and others close to the organization say its values were tainted as she sought office. Following a failed bid for state...
