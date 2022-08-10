Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
millburysutton.com
Ferris wheels and frog jumping: visit these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 12-14 MT. CARMEL-LORETO FESTIVAL: Aug. 11-14, 37 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Food, music, children's activities and more. Admission $2; admission to Kids Zone is $10 with wristband. Information: https://mtcarmelfestival.org/. BELLINGHAM DAYS: Aug. 11-13,...
spectrumnews1.com
Italian Festival going strong on third day
WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens New Location in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005375/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Worcester, which is now open for business. It is located at 4 Mercantile Street and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 8,250-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Honeyland Farms; 3 $100,000 prizes also won Thursday
A $1 million lottery prize and three $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The $1 million prize was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.” It was won off of a ticket purchased at Honeyland Farms in Ware. The three $100,000 prizes were all won off...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment. ...
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
WCVB
Tractor-trailer rolls over on Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, spilling alcohol on highway
BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston was littered with cans and bottles of alcohol for hours Saturday morning following a rollover crash. Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews are working to clean up a mess on the Mass Pike that was caused by a rollover crash Saturday morning.
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Aug. 9 edition
10:27 p.m. On Fruit Street, Officers Cody Normandin and Tyler Staback and Sergeant Arthur Schofield arrested Elijah E. Armstrong, 29, of 68 Hamilton Street, Worcester on a warrant charge. POLICE LOG. August 2. 12:08 a.m. Officer Basit Dennis made checks of South Street businesses. 8:22 a.m. A caller reported two...
10 most expensive houses sold in Worcester County, July 31 to Aug. 6
A house in Southborough that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 31 and Aug. 6. In total, 211 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $468,705. The average price per square foot ended up at $268.
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
worcestermag.com
Worcester's Latin American Festival - 30 years of Latino pride, culture, music and food
This year, it really is the 30th Latin American Festival. It was the 29.5 festival in 2021, and what would have been the 30th in 2020 didn't take place at all. "After three years we are so excited," said Valeria Ramos Rodriguez, outreach and referral tracking coordinator for CENTRO and Festival Committee coordinator. CENTRO, a multiservice nonprofit organization in Worcester, has put on the festival since 1991.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
leominsterchamp.com
Tonya Jarrett makes history as first female leader at Fitchburg High School
FITCHBURG — By moving up from assistant principal to interim principal, Tonya Jarrett has made history at Fitchburg High School. “I am humbled and honored to not only hold this position, but to be the first woman principal at Fitchburg High School in the 173 years of its establishment,” Jarrett said in a press release. “I am committed to the students, parents and staff at Fitchburg High. I look forward to serving as interim principal for the upcoming ’22-23 school year.”
Why did this highway sign fall down in Worcester?
WORCESTER - MassDOT is still trying to figure out why a highway sign fell down onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning.It happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, just before Exit 1. Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.The sign structure is about 24 years old and went up in 1999 as part of a sign replacement project."MassDOT is performing a root cause analysis and will be reviewing prior structural inspection reports as part of this process," MassDOT said. "If it is determined that the sign fell due to a structural failure all signs constructed during the same period in the corridor will be reviewed."The agency also said most sign structures on state highways are less than 25 years old, and the one that fell was due to be replaced in a project that's scheduled to go up for bid later this year. About 50 overhead sign structures on I-190 will be replaced as part of the project.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
WCVB
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
