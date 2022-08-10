Sun Country lost money for the first time in 2.5 years as it struggled with a pilot shortage

Sun Country lost money last quarter for the first time in 2.5 years as the Twin Cities-based airline couldn’t capitalize on surging demand for domestic travel.

What happened: Sun Country lost $4 million on sales of $219 million in the second quarter and its share price fell by 11% Tuesday.

State of play: Sun Country was hampered by a lack of pilots and couldn't increase its capacity to serve more domestic travelers at a time when airfare prices are spiking. Those types of flights are more profitable.

Sun Country instead had to serve its cargo and charter customers, who have contracts with the airline and provide reliable revenue during off-peak times.

What's ahead: CEO Jude Bricker said in an earnings call that a new union contract has solved recruiting and retention problems and the company has quadrupled the amount of training for new pilots.