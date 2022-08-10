ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sun Country lost money for the first time in 2.5 years as it struggled with a pilot shortage

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
Sun Country lost money last quarter for the first time in 2.5 years as the Twin Cities-based airline couldn’t capitalize on surging demand for domestic travel.

What happened: Sun Country lost $4 million on sales of $219 million in the second quarter and its share price fell by 11% Tuesday.

State of play: Sun Country was hampered by a lack of pilots and couldn't increase its capacity to serve more domestic travelers at a time when airfare prices are spiking. Those types of flights are more profitable.

  • Sun Country instead had to serve its cargo and charter customers, who have contracts with the airline and provide reliable revenue during off-peak times.

What's ahead: CEO Jude Bricker said in an earnings call that a new union contract has solved recruiting and retention problems and the company has quadrupled the amount of training for new pilots.

  • He expected the pilot shortage to be solved in three to six months.

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Axios Twin Cities

3M is spinning off its health care business, but where will it go?

3M Inc. announced Tuesday it will spin off its $8.6 billion health care business at the end of the 2023. The health care business makes things like bandages and dental supplies. It accounts for about a quarter of the company's annual sales.The intrigue: We don't yet know where the new, yet unnamed, company will be located. But the stakes are high — 3M employs 10,000 at its Maplewood headquarters and has been a major economic force in the east metro. Between the lines: Whether or not the corporate workers stay in the Twin Cities could depend on what happens next, said...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Why that bowl of cereal is going to cost you a lot more

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosInflation locally and nationally is finally easing, according to Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday. Why it matters: Inflation has hit consumers hard as wages have not kept up with prices. That's been especially true at the grocery store. Zoom in: Food prices are rising faster in the Twin Cities metro (up 13.5%) than the rest of the country (10.2%). Cereal and baked goods prices are up 17.2% compared to last year. Dairy products are up 16.4%. Yes, but: Housing costs, especially rental housing, are not growing as fast as the rest of the country. Nationally, rent is up 6.3%. Here, it's only up 3.9%, which is less than wage growth.Zoom out: Falling gas prices are cooling inflation, writes Axios economic reporter Neal Irwin, and the broader inflation picture was more favorable in July than economists had expected.What's next: The Federal Reserve has indicated it intends to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence inflation is waning. After two straight months of extremely hot inflation readings, this report will be welcome news, Irwin writes.
BUSINESS
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
