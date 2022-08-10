Sun Country lost money for the first time in 2.5 years as it struggled with a pilot shortage
Sun Country lost money last quarter for the first time in 2.5 years as the Twin Cities-based airline couldn’t capitalize on surging demand for domestic travel.
What happened: Sun Country lost $4 million on sales of $219 million in the second quarter and its share price fell by 11% Tuesday.
State of play: Sun Country was hampered by a lack of pilots and couldn't increase its capacity to serve more domestic travelers at a time when airfare prices are spiking. Those types of flights are more profitable.
- Sun Country instead had to serve its cargo and charter customers, who have contracts with the airline and provide reliable revenue during off-peak times.
What's ahead: CEO Jude Bricker said in an earnings call that a new union contract has solved recruiting and retention problems and the company has quadrupled the amount of training for new pilots.
- He expected the pilot shortage to be solved in three to six months.
