Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Goo Goo Dolls to come to Tulsa in November

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Goo Goo Dolls have announce they will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 12. Known for its smash hits like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls have sold millions of records over the course of 20 years. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik first joined forces with bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska in 1985 and styled themselves similar to The Replacements.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow organization hosting first Pride Fest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow is holding its first Pride Fest on Saturday. It's a free all-ages event that will be held at Events Park from noon to 5 p.m. Pride Fest in BA will feature over 30 vendors including local artists, food trucks,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest registration to open

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Calling all creative minds! The Tulsa Botanic Garden's annual Scarecrow Contest is back. Artists, businesses, organizations, schools, families and scouts are invited to create a scarecrow for the botanic garden this fall. Scarecrows will be on display from Sept. 22 to Oct. 30 during the...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KTUL

Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee artists celebrated in annual homecoming art show

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Friday to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale. The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah. “This is a special time for...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Sip 'N Slide pool party back for its second year in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's hottest pool party is back for its second year this weekend. Sip 'N Slide participants will have a chance to slide down a 500-foot water slide and take a swim in the pool outside Welltown Brewing downtown. There will also be food, drinks, and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pistol Pete and Boomer team up to promote healthy choices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As football season approaches, Oklahoma's most popular mascots are teaming up with Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthy choices. University of Oklahoma mascot Boomer and Oklahoma State University mascot Pistol Pete are working with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to encourage Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water, get better sleep and live tobacco free.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered baby siamang

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo welcomed it's newest member on Monday, when siamang mother Boomerang gave birth to a baby. “Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals, Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

High and dry, Bixby couple without water for a month

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — The starting of the pump has become a depressingly familiar sound in the Shaffer household. "I just want my water back," said George Shafer. A month ago, Shafer and his wife, like dozens of other Bixby customers, suddenly found themselves without water. About a week later, the city installed a temporary booster pump station, and word went out that Bixby had been fixed.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Pride flag vandalism spree continues in Brookside neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four residents of a Brookside neighborhood have had their pride flags vandalized or stolen in four days. NewsChannel 8 received exclusive footage of the most recent theft from a home security camera. But the Tulsa Police Department said they have very little to go on.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dies after vehicle rolled on US-412

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Friday after his van left the road and rolled over, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving his van east on US-412, when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknow reason, troopers said. As his van re-entered the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Tech offering free haircuts at Back-To-School Barber Cut-Off

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Tech is offering free haircuts on a first-come, first serve basis during the Back-To-School Barber Cut-Off on Sunday. The Cut-Off is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus. Aside from free haircuts and stylings, there will also be door...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler

Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
CHANDLER, OK

