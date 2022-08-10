ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front will move into Georgia and stall at the Florida border. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beach-goers all weekend during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.

