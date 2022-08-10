Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Muggy with heavy rains scattered in the afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front continues to drift over Florida. This will again induce a westerly flow that will prompt slow-moving storms this afternoon over Central Florida. The best chance of seeing storms will be south of Seminole and Volusia Counties. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin dissipating in the late evening hours.
Orlando weather forecast: Showers and thunderstorm activity will arrive on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Numerous afternoon showers today. A front is stalling across the Southeast increasing the moisture. Storms will become more numerous with the afternoon sea breeze. Rain chances will be higher along the coast. Main threats will be lightning, and gusty winds.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms dominate the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front will move into Georgia and stall at the Florida border. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beach-goers all weekend during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
Family who inspired Space Coast Field of Dreams talks about impact of all-accessible sports complex
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brittany Klenotich has cerebral palsy and a hard time communicating, but she lit up like stadium lights when FOX 35 met her at the Space Coast Field of Dreams, billed as Florida's first all-accessible sports complex. Her mom, Denise Sinnott-Klenotich, said Brittany was six years old...
Fire breaks out at home in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A house in Sanford on Roosevelt Avenue went up in flames overnight. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a small green house with fire and smoke damage. No other details have been released....
2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a house fire in Sanford that broke out overnight. This happened early Friday morning at a home on Southwest Road. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the scene. The fire reportedly started in the attic.
Volunteers organize to help escort women to women’s clinics across Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a recent City of Orlando employee suspension who was seen blocking the entrance to a women’s clinic, volunteers are stepping up to help escort women safely into the facility. An Orlando area mom, Emily, posted on the social media site, Nextdoor to see if there...
Zac Stacy: Judge allows former NFL star to come back to Florida to see child
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge is allowing former NFL running back Zac Stacy – who is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend during an incident that was caught on camera – to return to Florida to see his child. The judge modified the conditions of Stacy's...
Seminole County's school bus app issues show improvement
Busing kids to school saw a big improvement in Seminole County on day two. On Wednesday, buses were running but the new Ride 360 app had parents confused about if the bus was ever coming.
Orlando man says he paid rent to fake homeowner for months, now might have to move out
ORLANDO, Fla. - Isaac Aviles, 19, was relieved to finally find a rental home he could afford. But a couple of weeks ago, the home's real owner told him he's been paying the wrong person, and he might need to get out. Aviles was paying $1,200 for the three-bedroom house...
FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Merritt Island crash
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Brevard County on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island. The crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited and a 2018 Chevy Sonic but troopers have not said how the pedestrian was hit.
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
If you have room in your home for a new dog, Orange County Animal Services needs you. The shelter is currently at "critical capacity" with its dog population and they need loving homes for them.
62-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was killed early Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol says. The man, from Belleview, was reportedly trying to cross the street at Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue around 3 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 29-year-old woman driving an Audi. FHP says the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
First Lady Jill Biden coming to Orlando to speak at Disney World's Warrior Games on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Dr. Jill Biden will be in Orlando next week to honor wounded veterans. The first lady will deliver remarks at the welcome event for the Warrior Games at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Thursday, Aug. 18. The games celebrate the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran military service members.
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
Police officer whose dog alerted him to house fire returns to work
MAITLAND, Fla. - A Maitland police officer who also serves as a school resource officer has returned to work roughly six weeks after his home was destroyed by a fire. Officer Josh Rotarius credit his very own dog for saving his life after he said lightning struck his home and sparked a fire. "Started a fire in the attic, and obviously it moved to the rest of the house," Rotarious told FOX 35 News last month.
Reward increases for info in shooting death of 19-year-old woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crimeline's reward has doubled to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Gandy was killed just after 3 a.m. on June 1, when deputies said someone from another vehicle...
Wife of Florida man shot on SR-408 demands answers in search for husband's killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been one month since a man was shot and killed on State Road 408 in Orlando. The family of 46-year-old Tremain Hepburn gathered at his memorial on Thursday, frustrated with the Orlando Police Department. "We need to know like they’re working or not. I don’t...
