Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Muggy with heavy rains scattered in the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front continues to drift over Florida. This will again induce a westerly flow that will prompt slow-moving storms this afternoon over Central Florida. The best chance of seeing storms will be south of Seminole and Volusia Counties. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin dissipating in the late evening hours.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Showers and thunderstorm activity will arrive on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Numerous afternoon showers today. A front is stalling across the Southeast increasing the moisture. Storms will become more numerous with the afternoon sea breeze. Rain chances will be higher along the coast. Main threats will be lightning, and gusty winds.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms dominate the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. A weak front will move into Georgia and stall at the Florida border. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beach-goers all weekend during the afternoon. The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fire breaks out at home in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A house in Sanford on Roosevelt Avenue went up in flames overnight. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the fire early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a small green house with fire and smoke damage. No other details have been released....
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at home in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a house fire in Sanford that broke out overnight. This happened early Friday morning at a home on Southwest Road. Seminole County Fire Rescue and Sanford firefighters responded to the scene. The fire reportedly started in the attic.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Merritt Island crash

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Brevard County on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island. The crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited and a 2018 Chevy Sonic but troopers have not said how the pedestrian was hit.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

62-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was killed early Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol says. The man, from Belleview, was reportedly trying to cross the street at Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue around 3 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 29-year-old woman driving an Audi. FHP says the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police officer whose dog alerted him to house fire returns to work

MAITLAND, Fla. - A Maitland police officer who also serves as a school resource officer has returned to work roughly six weeks after his home was destroyed by a fire. Officer Josh Rotarius credit his very own dog for saving his life after he said lightning struck his home and sparked a fire. "Started a fire in the attic, and obviously it moved to the rest of the house," Rotarious told FOX 35 News last month.
MAITLAND, FL

