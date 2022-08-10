ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 22

Sandee745
4d ago

Someone at that party knows what happened to her. Find them. Interrogate them. She is probably dead. If she is a victim of sex trafficking that may be a fate worse than death.

Reply(2)
24
Rome Jackson
4d ago

Lord have mercy Jesus 🙏🙏🙏 please bring this young lady home safe. In the mighty name of Jesus!! Amen

Reply
22
Cid Peirce Quakenbush
4d ago

Please find her and bring her home! I can't imagine her fear or her mama's. 💔

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party

The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Meet the Exotic Dancer Who Went Undercover to Take Down Domestic Terrorists

Click here to read the full article. She was a mom of two who’d gone from cocktail waitress to dancer to pay the bills. A cop’s daughter who’d always harbored dreams of fighting crime. And, for four and a half years, a confidential informant who helped the feds bring down a white supremacist behind a 2004 Scottsdale, Arizona, bombing that maimed a Black man — and who had plans to do much worse.  Now, in an exclusive interview with journalist Jeff Maysh on Substack, Rebecca Williams reveals her true identity and tells the wild story of her recruitment by the ATF...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Homeland Security#Honda#Crv
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: 16-Year-Old Who Disappeared Following Campground Party Feared Abducted

A 16-year-old California girl who disappeared following an end-of-school campground party was feared abducted, officials said Monday. The missing teen, Kiely Rodni, was last seen on Aug. 6 at approximately 12.30 a.m. near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee while she was at a party with more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: Truckee police say ‘someone knows’ what happened to missing teen as cadaver dogs used in search

Northern California police don’t have any new evidence about the mysterious weekend disappearance of teen Kiely Rodni, but they believe “someone knows” what happened to the 16-year-old, even as cadaver dogs have joined the search.“We believe that someone knows,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office captain Sam Brown said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Someone saw her but they’re not coming forward.” Officials said they were dismayed that their hunt for Kiely — which has now roped in multiple police departments, nearly 50 FBI agents, cadaver dogs, helicopters, search-and-rescue divers, and helicopter sweeps — still hasn’t yielded any new information.“We...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Police releases pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search continues

California police have released pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search for the missing 16-year-old enters its fifth day and investigators are no closer to getting answers as to her whereabouts.During a press conference on Thursday, Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam urged the public to contact authorities if they come across a gold chain Kiely is believed to have been wearing during the time of her disappearance on 6 August.“We’re told she always wears this type of jewelry … We’d want anybody who comes across [this necklace] to please contact us immediately because this...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy