Martin County, FL

Boat fire on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Southern white rhino calf born at Lion Country Safari

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a baby boom at a longtime West Palm Beach attraction. In a statement issued Thursday, officials with Lion Country Safari said the park welcomed its latest addition to its herd, a southern white rhinoceros calf, on Saturday. The endangered female calf is...
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida

The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
Man killed after cars crash, flip on interstate near Boynton Beach

A 46-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a two-car crash that closed Interstate 95 south near Hypoluxo Road early Friday morning, according to officials. The highway has since been reopened. The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. when a 2019 Mercedes was heading south at a high rate of speed behind a 2021 Lexus approaching Hypoluxo Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The ...
Mandalay Farms in Palm Beach County features exotic animals

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — An animal farm in Palm Beach County is helping those with developmental differences and at-risk youth. It's not open to the public but sells memberships to fuel its philanthropic efforts. If Noah needed to build a modern-day arc, he'd start at Mandalay Farms. "I grew...
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says

Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
Leatherback sea turtle nests break Indian River County record

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Leatherback sea turtles are completing what may be their most successful nesting season ever in Indian River County. As we went to press, there have been 101 Leatherback nests discovered in 2022 in Indian River County. This surpasses the 2010 record of 87 nests, and there may be a few more to come. Leatherback nesting starts on county beaches in late February and peaks in May, but nests have been found as late as August.
Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway

Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
