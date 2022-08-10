ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Kalibrate Launches Competitive Insights Technology

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fduiV_0hBcBB8500

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Kalibrate, the recognized authority in location intelligence software and consulting, has launched Competitive Insights, software that enables retailers to see a real-time view of consumer’s footfall traffic patterns at a given location. Built for retail, restaurant, retail health, hospitality, retail support (brokerage, REITS, etc) and shopping centers. Competitive Insights gives users information of when and how frequently customers interact with competitors’ locations versus their own locations, cross-shopping patterns, and where customers live to define an accurate trade area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005171/en/

Kalibrate’s Competitive Insights provides trade area insights to inform real estate and marketing decisions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our team developed Competitive Insights to empower organizations with real-time insights on visitor behavior to provide visibility, benchmarking, and actionable insight about locations, competitors, and market dynamics,” said Bill Dakai, senior vice president of location intelligence for Kalibrate. “Ultimately this tool will help brands retain customers and pull market share from competitors in a given trade area. This is an extremely exciting launch within the location analytics space.”

Deployed in the Kalibrate Location Intelligence (KLI) platform, the new mobility analytics solution is powered by Near data. Near processes data from over 1.6 billion unique user IDs, in over 70 million locations across 44 countries.

“In today’s world, data is a competitive advantage,” said Oliver Shaw, CEO of Kalibrate. “We developed this technology with end users in mind, knowing that different retailers from various business types will utilize the tool to drive business decisions. From a competitive standpoint, Kalibrate’s Competitive Insights will allow the user to understand customer visit trends, build customer profiles, and understand trade area activity. It’s really a game-changer in the highly-competitive retail market.”

Competitive Insights is Kalibrate’s most recent significant investment in the location analytics space. In 2020 Kalibrate acquired Trade Area Systems, followed by Intalytics and eSite in 2021, bringing together best in class location intelligence software, predictive analytics and consulting under one banner – Kalibrate.

About Kalibrate Technologies Limited

Kalibrate is a technology company whose software platform provides microlocal data and insight for retail and service-based organizations of all sizes. Building on decades of experience, we aggregate and analyze location intelligence and pricing data in real time to help these organizations make better decisions. Through our platform and our consulting services, organizations can identify opportunities, understand risks and get to a point of certainty on strategic investments at both an international and local scale.

Website: https://www.kalibrate.com/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005171/en/

CONTACT: Ruth Connor

Kalibrate

Ruth.Connor@Kalibrate.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER RETAIL CONSULTING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL

SOURCE: Kalibrate Technologies Limited

PUB: 08/10/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 08/10/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Technology Company#Data Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Competitive Insights
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy