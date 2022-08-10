Kalibrate Launches Competitive Insights Technology

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Kalibrate, the recognized authority in location intelligence software and consulting, has launched Competitive Insights, software that enables retailers to see a real-time view of consumer’s footfall traffic patterns at a given location. Built for retail, restaurant, retail health, hospitality, retail support (brokerage, REITS, etc) and shopping centers. Competitive Insights gives users information of when and how frequently customers interact with competitors’ locations versus their own locations, cross-shopping patterns, and where customers live to define an accurate trade area.

“Our team developed Competitive Insights to empower organizations with real-time insights on visitor behavior to provide visibility, benchmarking, and actionable insight about locations, competitors, and market dynamics,” said Bill Dakai, senior vice president of location intelligence for Kalibrate. “Ultimately this tool will help brands retain customers and pull market share from competitors in a given trade area. This is an extremely exciting launch within the location analytics space.”

Deployed in the Kalibrate Location Intelligence (KLI) platform, the new mobility analytics solution is powered by Near data. Near processes data from over 1.6 billion unique user IDs, in over 70 million locations across 44 countries.

“In today’s world, data is a competitive advantage,” said Oliver Shaw, CEO of Kalibrate. “We developed this technology with end users in mind, knowing that different retailers from various business types will utilize the tool to drive business decisions. From a competitive standpoint, Kalibrate’s Competitive Insights will allow the user to understand customer visit trends, build customer profiles, and understand trade area activity. It’s really a game-changer in the highly-competitive retail market.”

Competitive Insights is Kalibrate’s most recent significant investment in the location analytics space. In 2020 Kalibrate acquired Trade Area Systems, followed by Intalytics and eSite in 2021, bringing together best in class location intelligence software, predictive analytics and consulting under one banner – Kalibrate.

About Kalibrate Technologies Limited

Kalibrate is a technology company whose software platform provides microlocal data and insight for retail and service-based organizations of all sizes. Building on decades of experience, we aggregate and analyze location intelligence and pricing data in real time to help these organizations make better decisions. Through our platform and our consulting services, organizations can identify opportunities, understand risks and get to a point of certainty on strategic investments at both an international and local scale.

