Premier League

SPORTbible

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal fans as William Saliba supported

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal fans for the backing of William Saliba, after his own goal in Arsenal’s 4-2 win of Leicester. The Arsenal manager described the reaction of the fans as “something I’ve never seen in football”, after Arsenal fans continued to chant Saliba’s name, despite scoring an own goal to make it 2-1.
SPORTbible

"Top, top, top performance" - Thomas Tuchel left frustrated after Chelsea's controversial 2-2 draw vs Spurs

Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur after Harry Kane’s stoppage time equaliser denied the hosts all three points. Chelsea were moments away from maintaining their 100 per cent start to the 2022/23 Premier League season after goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s leveller shortly after the hour mark in west London.
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
SPORTbible

Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Sports
SPORTbible

Manchester City fans trolled for subdued reaction to fourth goal against Bournemouth

Manchester City fans have been trolled after they produced a rather subdued reaction to their team scoring a goal against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. City fans have often been criticised for their atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, with some rival fans renaming their home ground as the ‘Emptyhad’ due to the perception that they struggle to sell all their tickets.
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
SPORTbible

Player Ratings: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United (Premier League)

A disgraceful performance from Manchester United saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag still yet to claim a point in the Premier League. This may finally be the game the entire Manchester United fanbase finally sees David de Gea’s woeful inneffeciencies as a ball-playing goalkeeper. At fault as he helplessly let a soft shot go in to begin the chaos, then a poor pass to Eriksen putting him under danger resulting in the 2nd goal. This may be his worst performance in a United shirt.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

