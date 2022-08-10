Read full article on original website
Related
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel RED CARDED after final whistle of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
A frantic ending led to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte being red carded after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge. It was a fiery affair between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and it ended chaotically after Harry Kane headed in a last gasp equaliser for Conte’s side.
23-year-old star turns down Premier League club - he wants Liverpool
Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes has rejected an approach from Premier League side West Ham United, according to Hammers boss David Moyes. The Portuguese midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Reds from Portuguese outlets in particular and he is said to be 'waiting to join' Klopp's side.
RELATED PEOPLE
Insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona deal leaked, no wonder club is struggling financially
The insane details of Ousmane Dembele's new Barcelona contract has been leaked and reveals the extraordinary clauses. Dembele penned a new two-year deal last month, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2024. It ended speculation of a move away, with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain thought to...
Manchester United deny suggestions they are considering terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United have denied reports that they are considering terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club. Following the embarrassing 4-0 loss against Brentford, Sky Sports reported that United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or they may have to consider terminating his contract. Paul Hirst of The...
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal fans as William Saliba supported
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal fans for the backing of William Saliba, after his own goal in Arsenal’s 4-2 win of Leicester. The Arsenal manager described the reaction of the fans as “something I’ve never seen in football”, after Arsenal fans continued to chant Saliba’s name, despite scoring an own goal to make it 2-1.
"Top, top, top performance" - Thomas Tuchel left frustrated after Chelsea's controversial 2-2 draw vs Spurs
Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur after Harry Kane’s stoppage time equaliser denied the hosts all three points. Chelsea were moments away from maintaining their 100 per cent start to the 2022/23 Premier League season after goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s leveller shortly after the hour mark in west London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
Nathan Ake words offer Pep Guardiola chance to tweak Manchester City system
It is safe to say that Manchester City’s strength-in-depth at left-back is far from encouraging currently. While Joao Cancelo deputised in sensational fashion last term, covering both flanks at different points of the season could lead to overburdening the multi-functional full-back. With a seasoned option in Oleksandr Zinchenko joining...
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Manchester City fans trolled for subdued reaction to fourth goal against Bournemouth
Manchester City fans have been trolled after they produced a rather subdued reaction to their team scoring a goal against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. City fans have often been criticised for their atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, with some rival fans renaming their home ground as the ‘Emptyhad’ due to the perception that they struggle to sell all their tickets.
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Player Ratings: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United (Premier League)
A disgraceful performance from Manchester United saw them lose 4-0 to Brentford, with Erik ten Hag still yet to claim a point in the Premier League. This may finally be the game the entire Manchester United fanbase finally sees David de Gea’s woeful inneffeciencies as a ball-playing goalkeeper. At fault as he helplessly let a soft shot go in to begin the chaos, then a poor pass to Eriksen putting him under danger resulting in the 2nd goal. This may be his worst performance in a United shirt.
Pep Guardiola assesses Erling Haaland display in Manchester City win over Bournemouth
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland did well with what he was offered in his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. The Premier League champions made it two wins to begin the season after their opening day triumph away at West Ham last weekend. Jack Grealish was...
Thomas Tuchel reveals he misses Petr Cech after Chelsea departure
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed they ‘miss’ Petr Cech after his departure from the club earlier this summer. Club legend Cech spent 11 seasons at the Blues as a player, making 494 appearances in all competitions for the west London side. He kept 228 clean sheets during...
Sergio Gomez spotted in Manchester ahead of City medical and transfer completion
Manchester City's newest summer recruit has been spotted arriving in the city ahead of a medical this weekend. The Premier League champions reached an agreement over a transfer fee with RSC Anderlecht during the week, giving Sergio Gomez the green light to travel to the north-west of England. Manchester City...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0