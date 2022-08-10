Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
FOREST SERVICE PROPOSES FEE CHANGES AT SELECTED SITES
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise campground fees and establish new fees at selected sites on the Umpqua National Forest and is solicitating comments from the public until the end of October. A release said fee changes are being considered to all the agency to continue to provide...
kqennewsradio.com
BOAT RAMP, PARKING LOT AT AMACHER TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY
Beginning on Monday, August 22nd, the Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot on the east side of the railroad trestle at John P. Amacher Park in the Winchester area. A release said the closure is necessary to complete a much-needed improvement project...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swap Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled.
kqennewsradio.com
FINAL DAY OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR
Saturday is the final day of the Douglas County Fair. The main gate is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. It is family day at the fair. Kids age 12 and under are admitted for free. Teens get $2 off admission with a canned food donation. Commercial buildings and...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE FIGHTER HONORED DURING PROCESSION TO AIRPORT
Fallen fire fighter Collin Hagan was honored in a procession that went from St. Joseph’s Church to the Roseburg Regional Airport on Saturday morning. The 27-year old from Toivola, Michigan died on Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
RAIL CROSSING TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR RECONSTRUCTION
The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg is expected to be closed for five days later this month, so the crossing can be rebuilt. A City of Roseburg release said the crossing between Spruce and Sheridan Streets, is used by some residents to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Tails Dog Park and Micelli Park. It is expected to be closed around-the-clock from about 7:00 a.m. Monday August 22nd until 7:00 p.m. Friday August 26th.
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
kqennewsradio.com
COOLER TEMPERATURES, CALMER WINDS, CONTINUE ON FIRES
Cooler temperatures and calmer winds have continued for wildfires east of Roseburg. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 6 said that allowed firefighters to improve lines on all the fires. On the Windigo Fire, crews worked to achieve 100-foot mop up operations on the perimeter of the fire, maintaining containment at 40 percent. Crews are working to secure fire lines with the mop up operations in the Windigo Butte area.
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR THURSDAY HAPPENINGS
The Douglas County Fair continues Thursday with many things happening. It is brought to you by Clint Newell Auto Group. The main gate is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Everyone attending gets in for free until 3:00 p.m. Kids 12 and under are admitted free throughout the day. Teens who bring canned food get $2 off their admission price all week.
kqennewsradio.com
PERIL OF THE POLES IN OAKLAND CITY PARK
The Oakland Community Theater presents their production of “Peril of the Polls” beginning Friday night at Oakland City Park. A cast of eleven will tell the story about this fictional election. Director Betty Keehley said those attending should bring a blanket, cushion or chair. Popcorn and other snacks will be sold. Admission is free. The production continues Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. through August 21st.
oregontoday.net
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12
Join us for the 31st annual Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival located at the Charleston Marina on Oregon’s Adventure Coast! Come on out for food, fun, music, and crafts on August 12- 14, 2022. Enjoy over 50 vendors selling food, Craft Beer, Regional Wines, crafts, shirts, trinkets, and lots more. Great music all weekend with the K-DOCK 92.9 FM CLAM JAM featuring live Rock and Roll, Blues, Oldies, and more! Bring the kids and let them enjoy our Fire Truck Super Slide! Or let the kids catch their own trout with the ODFW Good Guys and the Trout Pond! This three-day event is sponsored by the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, and K-DOCK Radio.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE NEW RV DUMP STATION
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, have announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. A release said it is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road. The station has been...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. Fair, Aug. 10
The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10-13, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, just off of I-5, south of Roseburg.
KTVL
Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
clayconews.com
TWO-VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 238 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (August 13, 2021) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by, Braden...
