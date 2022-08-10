Read full article on original website
Goal Setting Session Scheduled for Washington City Council
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, the council approved a goal-setting session for October 11th before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron...
Superintendent of the Maintenance and Construction Department for Washington Alleviates Concerns Over Biol Advisory
On Tuesday, a boil advisory was issued in Washington for South 3rd Ave, stretching from Tyler St to Harrison St near the Washington County Hospitals and Clinics building. The advisory was lifted at 8:40 am Thursday with the results coming back from the Coralville testing facility. JJ Bell, the Superintendent...
Barnhart Resigns From Wayland Council for Public Works; Council Appoints Shelman as Replacement
There’s been a recent shuffling of seats for the City of Wayland. Councilman Aaron Barnhart resigned his position with the body at their July 20th meeting. This is due to his hiring as a new city employee August 1st. He replaces long-time Wayland city employee Randy Morrow as public works, water and wastewater superintendent. Barnhart was in his second term on the council after winning re-election in 2019. His current term ends December 23rd, 2023. His seat was filled by Travis Shelman through council appointment at their August 3rd meeting.
Washington County Conservation Adds Bur Oak to ERWA
Washington County Conservation has added the 103 acre Bur Oak to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA). Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus talked with KCII about how this acquisition came about. “So last year, we actually got under contract with a purchase agreement with the Bur Oak...
Halcyon House Washington Page Katrina Altenhofen
On today’s program, I’m talking with Katrina Altenhofen, the Executive Director for Hospice in Washington County, about the new hospice building that opened in Washington.
USDA Authorizes Washington County for Emergency Haying or Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested in Washington County on DCI Forgery Charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested thirty-six-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on August 11th for a Department of Criminal Investigation forgery warrant. Iowa punishes forgery according to the type of writing involved in the crime. Forgeries involving money, securities, postage, government-issued instruments, and similar specified writings are class D felonies. Penalties include a fine of at least $750 and up to $7,500, up to five years in prison, or both.
Washington County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Stolen Vehicle in Riverside
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being out with a stolen vehicle along Highway 22 in Riverside at 12:30 am on Thursday. Both the driver and the passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested, and a stolen Microsoft Tablet was found after a search of the car. The passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Pair of Cinema Events Coming to the Washington County Library
The Washington Public Library will be hosting a pair of cinema events during their August event schedule. The first event will be a Teen Movie Matinee for all local middle and high school students showing the 2014 coming-of-age teen romance movie The Fault in Our Stars. The next film event will be the Classic Cinema Showcase of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock mystery thriller Rear Window starring Grace Kelly and James Stewart.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested in Crawfordsville for Keokuk County Burglary and Domestic Violence Attack
Iowa State Patrol arrested twenty-three-year-old Darian Medlock of Cedar Rapids in Crawfordsville Thursday for a pair of felonious burglary warrants out of Keokuk County. According to police reports, on July 7th, Medlock went into the house at 116 N. Ellis St in Keota with the intent to commit an assault inside.
Loran Lee Bender
A Celebration of Life Service for 71-year-old Loran Lee Bender will be held 10:30 am Monday, August 15 at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. A general memorial fund has been established.
Mid-Prairie Baseball Field is under Renovation
Mid-Prairie Baseball is asking you to be a part of their future. In recent years, the Mid-Prairie baseball program has seen successes, including a semi-final appearance in the state tournament, two different conference titles, two district championships, and an all-time high of 50 players during the 2021 season. In addition...
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #1 Gingerich Reaches 700
The biggest story in Hillcrest Academy sports from the last year, takes us to Dwight Gingerich Court at historic Hillcrest Union, where it’s namesake reached an enormous milestone. Gingerich, just concluding his 39th season at the helm, recorded his 700th career win on December 11th, 2021 with a 63-26...
Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #1 S-K’s Utterback Unstoppable in Girls Wrestling Championships
The top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year concludes today with number one on our list. This countdown includes area schools Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota with the best story taking us to the wrestling mat when one Sigourney wrestler could not be stopped.
