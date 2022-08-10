ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Goal Setting Session Scheduled for Washington City Council

At the August 2nd City Council meeting, the council approved a goal-setting session for October 11th before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Barnhart Resigns From Wayland Council for Public Works; Council Appoints Shelman as Replacement

There’s been a recent shuffling of seats for the City of Wayland. Councilman Aaron Barnhart resigned his position with the body at their July 20th meeting. This is due to his hiring as a new city employee August 1st. He replaces long-time Wayland city employee Randy Morrow as public works, water and wastewater superintendent. Barnhart was in his second term on the council after winning re-election in 2019. His current term ends December 23rd, 2023. His seat was filled by Travis Shelman through council appointment at their August 3rd meeting.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Adds Bur Oak to ERWA

Washington County Conservation has added the 103 acre Bur Oak to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA). Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus talked with KCII about how this acquisition came about. “So last year, we actually got under contract with a purchase agreement with the Bur Oak...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

USDA Authorizes Washington County for Emergency Haying or Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested in Washington County on DCI Forgery Charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested thirty-six-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on August 11th for a Department of Criminal Investigation forgery warrant. Iowa punishes forgery according to the type of writing involved in the crime. Forgeries involving money, securities, postage, government-issued instruments, and similar specified writings are class D felonies. Penalties include a fine of at least $750 and up to $7,500, up to five years in prison, or both.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Treasurer#City Hall#Action Plans#Politics Local#The Treasurer S Office
kciiradio.com

A Pair of Cinema Events Coming to the Washington County Library

The Washington Public Library will be hosting a pair of cinema events during their August event schedule. The first event will be a Teen Movie Matinee for all local middle and high school students showing the 2014 coming-of-age teen romance movie The Fault in Our Stars. The next film event will be the Classic Cinema Showcase of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock mystery thriller Rear Window starring Grace Kelly and James Stewart.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Loran Lee Bender

A Celebration of Life Service for 71-year-old Loran Lee Bender will be held 10:30 am Monday, August 15 at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. A general memorial fund has been established.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Baseball Field is under Renovation

Mid-Prairie Baseball is asking you to be a part of their future. In recent years, the Mid-Prairie baseball program has seen successes, including a semi-final appearance in the state tournament, two different conference titles, two district championships, and an all-time high of 50 players during the 2021 season. In addition...
WELLMAN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #1 S-K’s Utterback Unstoppable in Girls Wrestling Championships

The top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year concludes today with number one on our list. This countdown includes area schools Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota with the best story taking us to the wrestling mat when one Sigourney wrestler could not be stopped.
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy