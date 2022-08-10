ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Conversation UK

Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here's why

The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

War Ready: Could the U.S. and Its Allies Win a War Over Taiwan?

The United States operates a large number of bases in Japan and has troops in South Korea, but would that be enough to face a Chinese military with 2 million active-duty personnel?. Should large portions of China’s two-million-strong army and 35,000 armored vehicles succeed in landing on and occupying Taiwan,...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US and South Korea will pretend to assassinate Kim Jong Un in 'decapitation' exercise

The return of joint exercises between the United States and South Korea will include a controversial exercise in decapitating the leader of North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea are partnering in their first joint exercise in five years with a “kill chain," in which soldiers will practice targeting North Korea’s missile and nuclear sites and the bases the North needs to supply, refuel, and rearm them. To conclude this exercise, the soldiers will practice a “decapitation” in which they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance told the Daily Beast.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
NBC News

The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China's low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.

The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Fight Smart: How the U.S. And Its Allies Can Blunt a Chinese Fait Accompli

A cursory look at the geography, surrounding force posture, and available assets in position suggest that a rapid, fait accompli takeover of Taiwan would be a realistic option for Beijing. Dual-carrier operations, dispersed groups of heavily armed attack submarines, surveillance drones, Tomahawk-equipped destroyers, and a lethal carrier air wing are...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
