Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why
The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
nationalinterest.org
War Ready: Could the U.S. and Its Allies Win a War Over Taiwan?
The United States operates a large number of bases in Japan and has troops in South Korea, but would that be enough to face a Chinese military with 2 million active-duty personnel?. Should large portions of China’s two-million-strong army and 35,000 armored vehicles succeed in landing on and occupying Taiwan,...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Washington Examiner
US and South Korea will pretend to assassinate Kim Jong Un in 'decapitation' exercise
The return of joint exercises between the United States and South Korea will include a controversial exercise in decapitating the leader of North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea are partnering in their first joint exercise in five years with a “kill chain," in which soldiers will practice targeting North Korea’s missile and nuclear sites and the bases the North needs to supply, refuel, and rearm them. To conclude this exercise, the soldiers will practice a “decapitation” in which they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance told the Daily Beast.
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
How Taiwan's Military Power Compares to China
As tensions surge between China and Taiwan, analysis shows the Taiwanese are dramatically outgunned on land, sea and air.
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
nationalinterest.org
Fight Smart: How the U.S. And Its Allies Can Blunt a Chinese Fait Accompli
A cursory look at the geography, surrounding force posture, and available assets in position suggest that a rapid, fait accompli takeover of Taiwan would be a realistic option for Beijing. Dual-carrier operations, dispersed groups of heavily armed attack submarines, surveillance drones, Tomahawk-equipped destroyers, and a lethal carrier air wing are...
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
China sanctions Pelosi and her family in revenge for her Taiwan visit, calling it an 'egregious provocation'
Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week after China warned her not to. China has long pressured other countries not to recognize Taiwan as a country.
Xi Jinping-Led China Says Pro-Taiwan Independence 'Diehards' Must Be 'Severely Punished'
Xi Jinping-led China's Taiwan affairs office said the punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards and external forces was reasonable and lawful. It added that "Taiwan independence" separatist words and deeds are blatant provocations," and people calling for Taiwan's independence "must be severely punished in accordance with the law." "A very small...
UK summons China envoy over 'aggressive' escalation on Taiwan
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday summoned China's ambassador to Britain, Zheng Zeguang, to explain Beijing's actions towards Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan with China tensions simmering
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China.
