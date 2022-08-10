ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
Action on Global Center, jail, sales tax increase 3 big decisions Armond Budish should leave for next executive: Editorial

Anyone who tells stories for a living knows the power of the walkoff, that how you end a tale can overcome a lot of deficiencies in the telling of it. Armond Budish has an opportunity to overcome his deficiencies as Cuyahoga County executive with a magnanimous walkoff as his term nears its close. Or, he could blow it, handcuffing his successor with a series of decisions that would cost taxpayers plenty if the next administration chose to undo them.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Berea Planning Commission recommends approval of townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio -- The Aug. 4 Berea Planning Commission meeting was lengthy, informative and ultimately successful for developers seeking to build a 69-townhome development in the city’s north end. Commission members voted to recommend approval to City Council of Stage 2 preliminary plans for the planned unit development proposed...
BEREA, OH
Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland City Council passes 'pay to stay' eviction protection for renters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
CLEVELAND, OH
Judge rejects Bedford's attempt to keep community hospital open

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A judge has rejected Bedford’s last-minute attempt to prevent University Hospitals from closing a facility that has served its residents since 1928. Late Thursday afternoon, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing its Bedford Medical Center on Friday. Judge Steven Gall rejected the motion.
BEDFORD, OH
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Local schools facing bus driver shortage

Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
