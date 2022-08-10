Read full article on original website
Surge wins over Hooks Friday
Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-3 on Friday night behind a strong start on the hill from Brent Headrick to give the Surge their second straight win. Headrick got the start on the mound for Wichita and pitched five innings, allowing one run on two...
⚾ Surge win over Corpus Christi Thursday
Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-5 on Thursday night as the Surge tallied fifteen hits to take the series lead and remain in first place. Wichita struck first in the bottom of the second inning as Anthony Prato homered to deep left field. Leobaldo Cabrera followed with an RBI single to score another run and extend Wichita’s lead to 2-0.
Jones family field night Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — DECA students at Hutchinson High School will host a Field Night for the Jones Family, a fundraising event, on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Don Michael Field. Field Night for the Jones Family is a reimagining of a similar event that DECA students...
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1910s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Kansas man dead, 2 hospitalized after UTV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday on south side of Great Bend. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris UTV driven by Bryan A. Kramer, 42, Great Bend, was eastbound in the 3000 Block of Dike Road and struck a tree. Kramer...
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
USD 308 holds annual convocation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Almost 1,000 staff members from USD 308 celebrated the new school year by gathering at the Hutchinson Sports Arena for their annual Convocation event. Hutchinson Public Schools 150th anniversary was the first in-person convocation event in two years. During the event, staff heard welcome messages from USD 308 Board of Education President Greg Meredith and Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
Latest report of lakes on algae advisory list
MARION, Kan. — The latest advisory from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows Marion Reservoir is still under a watch for blue-green algae. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point, conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing. Contact with the lake is discouraged.
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Few items for Nickerson City Council on Monday
NICKERSON, Kan. — It is a light agenda for the Nickerson City Council when it meets Monday. The council will go over the usual reports and take action on appointing a person to write up a book for planning and zoning for the city. The council will also go into executive session for a legal matter.
15-year-old Kansas boy injured after pickup rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Thursday in Saline County. A 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The boy...
HRMC wins Heart Association award again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The American Heart Association (AHA) recently bestowed the prestigious Lifeline Gold Plus STEMI Receiving Achievement Award on Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) for the second straight year. A spokesman for the AHA said the award was granted to the Cardiovascular team at Hutchinson Regional for demonstrating...
TEFAP distribution coming up Aug. 21
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) commodity distribution is Sunday, August 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The distribution will now be at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th Ave., the former Eaton facility. Income guidelines are below. The Emergency Food Assistance Program...
Chamber holding Art and Essay contest for sesquicentennial celebration
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce introduced the ‘Why I Love Reno County’ Art and Essay Contest this week as an additional way to celebrate the 150th anniversaries of Hutchinson and Reno County. All Reno County students K-12 are encouraged to express in art or writing what makes Reno County special to them.
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
HutchCC board approves budget
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees received a preliminary presentation on the 2022-23 Hutchinson Community College budget at its monthly board meeting. Julie Blanton, Vice President of Finance and Operations, presented the college’s budget proposal at the meeting. The budget totals $68.3 million on total...
