Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Surge wins over Hooks Friday

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-3 on Friday night behind a strong start on the hill from Brent Headrick to give the Surge their second straight win. Headrick got the start on the mound for Wichita and pitched five innings, allowing one run on two...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

⚾ Surge win over Corpus Christi Thursday

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-5 on Thursday night as the Surge tallied fifteen hits to take the series lead and remain in first place. Wichita struck first in the bottom of the second inning as Anthony Prato homered to deep left field. Leobaldo Cabrera followed with an RBI single to score another run and extend Wichita’s lead to 2-0.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Hutch Post

Jones family field night Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — DECA students at Hutchinson High School will host a Field Night for the Jones Family, a fundraising event, on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Don Michael Field. Field Night for the Jones Family is a reimagining of a similar event that DECA students...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1910s

Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
DERBY, KS
Person
Steve Carpenter
Hutch Post

USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 holds annual convocation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Almost 1,000 staff members from USD 308 celebrated the new school year by gathering at the Hutchinson Sports Arena for their annual Convocation event. Hutchinson Public Schools 150th anniversary was the first in-person convocation event in two years. During the event, staff heard welcome messages from USD 308 Board of Education President Greg Meredith and Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Latest report of lakes on algae advisory list

MARION, Kan. — The latest advisory from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows Marion Reservoir is still under a watch for blue-green algae. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point, conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing. Contact with the lake is discouraged.
MARION, KS
#Coaches Poll#Women S Soccer#The Blue Dragons#Kjccc Western Division#Dodge
Hutch Post

Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Few items for Nickerson City Council on Monday

NICKERSON, Kan. — It is a light agenda for the Nickerson City Council when it meets Monday. The council will go over the usual reports and take action on appointing a person to write up a book for planning and zoning for the city. The council will also go into executive session for a legal matter.
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

HRMC wins Heart Association award again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The American Heart Association (AHA) recently bestowed the prestigious Lifeline Gold Plus STEMI Receiving Achievement Award on Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) for the second straight year. A spokesman for the AHA said the award was granted to the Cardiovascular team at Hutchinson Regional for demonstrating...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP distribution coming up Aug. 21

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) commodity distribution is Sunday, August 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The distribution will now be at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th Ave., the former Eaton facility. Income guidelines are below. The Emergency Food Assistance Program...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC board approves budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees received a preliminary presentation on the 2022-23 Hutchinson Community College budget at its monthly board meeting. Julie Blanton, Vice President of Finance and Operations, presented the college’s budget proposal at the meeting. The budget totals $68.3 million on total...
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

