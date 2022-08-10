MARION, Kan. — The latest advisory from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows Marion Reservoir is still under a watch for blue-green algae. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point, conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing. Contact with the lake is discouraged.

MARION, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO