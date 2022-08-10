Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Galveston begins to revise its golf cart laws, southeast Houston shooting leaves one dead
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Galveston City council took the first steps at revisiting its golf cart rules after a deadly crash over the weekend killed four people. Loved ones are now suing the accused drunk driver...
cw39.com
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
cw39.com
Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Sweet. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews) – Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5),...
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
cw39.com
Major traffic switch taking place this weekend on 610 West Loop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major closure and a major update to the 69/610 interchange project takes place this weekend. Starting Friday night around 8:30 p.m. crews will close four northbound main lanes on 610 West Loop between Bellaire Blvd. to Richmond Ave. This closure will end by Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m., however, it is all in preparation of another major shutdown.
cw39.com
HISD approves $2 million for weapons for police officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — In an effort to protect students and teachers – Houston ISD approving $2 million to purchase weapons for the district’s police officers. With the approval of this decision, Superintendent Millard House II says he believes the district will be as prepared as it can be if faced with an active shooter situation.
cw39.com
Friday bus stop forecast, plus rain for the weekend
HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and storms are still hanging around this morning from the overnight hours. Most of the action is over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures are mild, upper 70s under partly sunny skies for the morning bus stop. Keep the umbrella in the backpack! Scattered storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. By pick-up time, or the drive home, storms will swing in from the east in isolated fashion. Not everyone will see rain today. Storm strength should be kept at bay, but keep in mind the dangers that lightning brings.
cw39.com
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed “The Ghost Hunter,” who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. David Lynn Turner, of San Jacinto County, was found guilty to sexually assaulted at least two women....
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
cw39.com
National organization connecting veterans with businesses looking to fill jobs
HOUSTON (CW39) Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world is a difficult mission for transitioning service members and their families. For many who may be unsure of how to navigate the civilian structures of the workforce, military service members are left to navigate the process within a firm timeline and with little support.
