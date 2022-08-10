ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Sweet. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews) – Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5),...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pearland, TX
City
Mound, TX
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Texas State
City
Rose, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Pearland, TX
Sports
cw39.com

Major traffic switch taking place this weekend on 610 West Loop

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major closure and a major update to the 69/610 interchange project takes place this weekend. Starting Friday night around 8:30 p.m. crews will close four northbound main lanes on 610 West Loop between Bellaire Blvd. to Richmond Ave. This closure will end by Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m., however, it is all in preparation of another major shutdown.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HISD approves $2 million for weapons for police officers

HOUSTON (CW39) — In an effort to protect students and teachers – Houston ISD approving $2 million to purchase weapons for the district’s police officers. With the approval of this decision, Superintendent Millard House II says he believes the district will be as prepared as it can be if faced with an active shooter situation.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Friday bus stop forecast, plus rain for the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and storms are still hanging around this morning from the overnight hours. Most of the action is over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures are mild, upper 70s under partly sunny skies for the morning bus stop. Keep the umbrella in the backpack! Scattered storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. By pick-up time, or the drive home, storms will swing in from the east in isolated fashion. Not everyone will see rain today. Storm strength should be kept at bay, but keep in mind the dangers that lightning brings.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Batter#The Associated Press
cw39.com

National organization connecting veterans with businesses looking to fill jobs

HOUSTON (CW39) Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world is a difficult mission for transitioning service members and their families. For many who may be unsure of how to navigate the civilian structures of the workforce, military service members are left to navigate the process within a firm timeline and with little support.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy