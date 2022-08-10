Glenna Sue Whobrey, age 72, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (August 12, 2022) at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on June 19, 1950 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of the late Marion Jr and Jewell Wilkins Farris. She was a legal secretary who enjoyed...

