Glenna Sue Whobrey, 72
Glenna Sue Whobrey, age 72, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Friday, (August 12, 2022) at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on June 19, 1950 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of the late Marion Jr and Jewell Wilkins Farris. She was a legal secretary who enjoyed...
Medical episode precedes vehicle crashing into Clarkson home
A medical episode resulted in a vehicle crashing into a Clarkson residence. Saturday morning at approximately 2:10, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the accident in the 5400 block of Elizabethtown Road. Upon arriving...
Big Clifty man with arrest, conviction history dating back decades facing drug, gun charges
A Big Clifty man with an arrest history dating back approximately 40 years has been indicted on six drug and gun charges. On Monday night at approximately 10:50, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 86-year-old Marchmond J. Cottrell at his Hardin Springs Road residence on an indictment warrant initiated by a Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force investigation.
