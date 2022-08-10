Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle Tribune
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Hillsborough police accepting school supply donations
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is accepting elementary school supply donations through Wednesday. The supplies will be distributed by the Family Success Alliance. The following items are needed:. Glue sticks. Crayons. Pencils. Composition books. Elementary scissors. Bookbags. Post-it notes. Sandwich bags. Facial tissues. Disinfectant wipes. Small...
cbs17
Hillsborough water safe to drink despite discoloration, town says
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Hillsborough says their water is safe to drink despite a noticed change to the water’s color. The town says the water is experiencing discoloration, which is caused by the recent storms and low flow from the Eno River. There are also high levels of sediment in raw water reaching the town’s Water Treatment Plant.
cbs17
City of Raleigh partners with Wake County for back to school giveaway
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The countdown until kids in Wake and Durham Counties head back to the classroom is on, and back-to-school supply shopping is in full swing. But with record inflation, getting school supplies together is a bit more expensive this year. “The prices are going up,” said...
cbs17
NC town hall sparks conversations surrounding law enforcement, community interaction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All day Thursday at both Shaw University and North Carolina Central University, parents and students were busy unloading cars and carrying in bags and boxes into dorms. In a way it marked the beginning of the fall semester. Cameron Emery is a junior at North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Sanford opening new public charter school
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said. Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.
cbs17
Durham County nonprofit hosting back-to-school giveaway, cookout Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s more than giving students school supplies for the upcoming school year. It’s a chance for students in Durham to also come jam to music, eat catered barbecue and win gift cards. P.O.W.E.R., Inc., or Parents Owning Wealth Through Education & Resiliency, is...
cbs17
Durham police faced with growing officer shortage as they work to be more proactive
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Even as the officer vacancy rate at the Durham Police Department continues to rise, the department has increased proactive policing in target areas of violent crime, according to an open records request CBS 17 obtained. As of Aug. 1, Durham Police had 113 sworn officer...
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Orange Co. deputies looking for liquor store break-in suspect with ‘distinguishing’ clothes
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person caught on surveillance video while breaking into a liquor store in Mebane. Sunday night, deputies said the suspect broke into the ABC store at 7713 US Highway 70W and then fled the store on foot.
cbs17
1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
cbs17
Royal Caribbean ditches vaccine mandate, cruise-goers eager to board
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While travel numbers have increased, they still fall short of what they were before the pandemic, but cruise lines could soon be a bit busier. Royal Caribbean announced they’ll no longer require passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on some trips. For local travel agents, that’s good news.
cbs17
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Long wait time for Cary AMBER Alert poses questions on issuing steps
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A missing Cary 5-year-old was found Thursday morning after an AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to police. It took about three and a half hours between the time Cary Police sent out an email asking for help finding Amani Bruce until the Amber Alert went out. CBS 17 wanted to learn more about what the process is like for issuing an Amber Alert.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for suspect in Rougemont convenience store break-in
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in. Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday. They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The...
cbs17
Woman, man injured in Raleigh broad-daylight drive-by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Raleigh on Thursday, police say. Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Schenly Drive. Police say multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home in a mobile home park.
cbs17
1 arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers say they were called to the scene on Capital Blvd. by the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh North Hotel. Police say the driver of...
cbs17
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
cbs17
5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
cbs17
Pedestrian in critical condition, hit by car in Fayetteville: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning. At about 6:01 a.m., officers say they were called to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident along the 2800 block of Owen Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital...
Comments / 0