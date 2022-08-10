ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Hillsborough police accepting school supply donations

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department is accepting elementary school supply donations through Wednesday. The supplies will be distributed by the Family Success Alliance. The following items are needed:. Glue sticks. Crayons. Pencils. Composition books. Elementary scissors. Bookbags. Post-it notes. Sandwich bags. Facial tissues. Disinfectant wipes. Small...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Hillsborough water safe to drink despite discoloration, town says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Hillsborough says their water is safe to drink despite a noticed change to the water’s color. The town says the water is experiencing discoloration, which is caused by the recent storms and low flow from the Eno River. There are also high levels of sediment in raw water reaching the town’s Water Treatment Plant.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Sanford opening new public charter school

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said. Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Royal Caribbean ditches vaccine mandate, cruise-goers eager to board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While travel numbers have increased, they still fall short of what they were before the pandemic, but cruise lines could soon be a bit busier. Royal Caribbean announced they’ll no longer require passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on some trips. For local travel agents, that’s good news.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Long wait time for Cary AMBER Alert poses questions on issuing steps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A missing Cary 5-year-old was found Thursday morning after an AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to police. It took about three and a half hours between the time Cary Police sent out an email asking for help finding Amani Bruce until the Amber Alert went out. CBS 17 wanted to learn more about what the process is like for issuing an Amber Alert.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Woman, man injured in Raleigh broad-daylight drive-by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Raleigh on Thursday, police say. Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Schenly Drive. Police say multiple gunshots were fired into a mobile home in a mobile home park.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers say they were called to the scene on Capital Blvd. by the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh North Hotel. Police say the driver of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

