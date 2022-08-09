ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

OPINION: How To Use the Money Available for Safe Streets

How often has this excuse deflated your community’s calls to fix streets that are physically threatening — sometimes even deadly — for a mom pushing her child in a stroller, a kid biking to soccer practice, or a late-night worker walking to the bus stop?. With roadway...
MotorBiscuit

Why Are There Chains Hanging Under Some School Buses?

Have you ever noticed chains hanging beneath a school bus? They might seem like an odd accessory for a transport vehicle, but they have an important function. These chains are automatic tire chains the driver can deploy to increase traction–all without climbing out of the bus. Do school buses use tire chains? Tire chains were … The post Why Are There Chains Hanging Under Some School Buses? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
