Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
OPINION: How To Use the Money Available for Safe Streets
How often has this excuse deflated your community’s calls to fix streets that are physically threatening — sometimes even deadly — for a mom pushing her child in a stroller, a kid biking to soccer practice, or a late-night worker walking to the bus stop?. With roadway...
AOL Corp
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
Why Are There Chains Hanging Under Some School Buses?
Have you ever noticed chains hanging beneath a school bus? They might seem like an odd accessory for a transport vehicle, but they have an important function. These chains are automatic tire chains the driver can deploy to increase traction–all without climbing out of the bus. Do school buses use tire chains? Tire chains were … The post Why Are There Chains Hanging Under Some School Buses? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0