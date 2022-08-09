ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Drop Series to Royals With Another Weak Offensive Showing

Another strong performance by Dylan Cease went to waste due to a lack of offense. The Chicago White Sox produced 14 hits but just three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The South Siders lost the four-game series in Kansas City and fell 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
KANSAS CITY, MO
1130 AM: The Tiger

Watch: Little League Batter Shows Great Sportsmanship After Being Hit In The Head

The Little League World Series is well under way and the kids have been showing out as usual. Teams from all over the country are battling it out for a trip to Williams Port. Every year, there are a hand full of amazing moments and funny clips that remind us of how special this stage is for these youngsters. For example, this kid hitting a no doubter with work gloves on. You read that right, work gloves, not batting gloves.
SPORTS
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
ClutchPoints

‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season

The Chicago White Sox have been a major disappointment this season after entering 2022 with World Series expectations. The latest blunder came in the form of an 8-3 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, dropping the White Sox to 56-55 on the year. Chicago saw a 3-1 lead in the sixth […] The post ‘We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any’: Johnny Cueto sounds the alarm on White Sox season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zack Greinke, Royals beat White Sox to win four-game set

Zack Greinke outdueled Dylan Cease as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. The Royals claimed the four-game series three games to one. After taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox in their prior series, it marked the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014 that the Royals have won back-to-back four-game series.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Katie Nolan
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts Phillies with broadcast request

It should come as no surprise that New York Mets legend (and current broadcaster) Keith Hernandez does not have a soft spot in his heart for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, when Hernandez chose not to travel to the City of Brotherly Love for an upcoming New York Mets broadcast and told why, well, don’t expect Phillies fans to give him a warm welcome next time the two teams meet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

