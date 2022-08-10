Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
OBITUARY: George T. Stephens
George T. Stephens, age 80 of Smyrna, Tennessee and formerly of Antioch, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Rains Stephens; his parents, Gene and Virginia “Jenny” Stephens; brother, David Stephens; and sister-in-law, Sherry Stephens. Survived by daughters, Rosemary Stephens Cole,...
OBITUARY: Reva Irene Wallis
Mrs. Reva Irene Burnell Wallis passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, she was 97 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wallis; grandchildren, Nathan Wallis and Eric Wallis; and brother, Marion Burnell. She is survived by her children, Lynn Wallis and his wife Ruth, Lee...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 7 to August 12. These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night,...
OBITUARY: James Daniel Richardson ‘D.R.’ Roberts Sr.
Brigadier General (retired) James Daniel Richardson “D.R.” Roberts, Sr., former Wing Commander, 118th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, passed away on August 5th at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradford Earl and Annie Byrn Roberts, his sister Anne Byrn Roberts,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro
Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday, August 15 at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play nine holes and others will play all 18 holes. To qualify to play 18 holes, an athlete must shoot under 120. This regional event is a lead up to the State Golf Tournament that will take place Monday, September 19.
OBITUARY: Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes
Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes, age 84, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at The Villages of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Shelbyville but was a long-time resident of Rutherford County. Sonia graduated from O’More School of Architecture and Design. She was a member of Charity Circle of Murfreesboro...
Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall
Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for residential students to more than 60%.
RELATED PEOPLE
14-City Fall Recruiting True Blue Tour Launches August 17 at MTSU
Middle Tennessee State University’s admissions team, top administrators and campus partners are preparing for another True Blue Tour, crisscrossing Tennessee and bordering states Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia to recruit prospective students. Kicking off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with the Rutherford County student reception on...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022
Interstate 65 North and South will be closed at Exit 117 for SR 52 in Robertson County Sunday, August 14, for partial demolition of the SR 52 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 117 across SR 52 to keep traffic moving.
OBITUARY: Brent Lee Fogle
Brent Lee Fogle passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 45 years old. He was born in Middletown, OH and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Quality Land Management as a manager. Brent was preceded in death by his brother,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna
In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Thursday Morning Shooting at Chariot Pointe Apartments
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives have identified two persons of interest in the shooting of a Murfreesboro man on Thursday, Aug. 11. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim,...
OBITUARY: Harvey J. Barrett
Mr. Harvey J. Barrett passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, he was 78 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and self-employed welder. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Mears Barrett; parents Malcolm and Mary Hall Barrett; children, Jeff Barrett, Karen Ferrell; and siblings, Eugene Barrett, William Barrett, Walter Barrett, Roger Dale Barrett, Jennie Lee Taylor, Sylvia Finch, Ann Shull.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murfreesboro Police Domestic Violence Detective Retires After 25 Years
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Domestic Violence Detective Kelvin T. Jones is retiring after 25-years of dedicated service with the department. “I’m definitely going to miss my unit, sergeant, and co-workers,” Jones said. “I will also miss the interactions I had with victims, their families and victim advocates.”
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
Mayor McFarland Issues Statement on Middle Point Landfill Lawsuit
On August 10, 2022, the Murfreesboro City Council authorized a federal lawsuit against Republic Services, Inc., BFI Waste Services of Tennessee, LLC, and Republic Services of Tennessee, LLC to address ongoing environmental problems at Middle Point Landfill. Below is Mayor Shane McFarland’s full statement regarding the Middle Point Lawsuit:
MISSING: Be on the Lookout for Iaaron Newsom
Please be on the lookout for Iaaron Newsom. He was last seen in the area of Life Point Church on Almaville Rd in Smyrna Tn., on July 22, 2022. Iaaron also has ties to Memphis. If you have information where Iaaron Newsom may be found please get in touch with Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0