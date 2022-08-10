ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: George T. Stephens

George T. Stephens, age 80 of Smyrna, Tennessee and formerly of Antioch, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Rains Stephens; his parents, Gene and Virginia “Jenny” Stephens; brother, David Stephens; and sister-in-law, Sherry Stephens. Survived by daughters, Rosemary Stephens Cole,...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Reva Irene Wallis

Mrs. Reva Irene Burnell Wallis passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, she was 97 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wallis; grandchildren, Nathan Wallis and Eric Wallis; and brother, Marion Burnell. She is survived by her children, Lynn Wallis and his wife Ruth, Lee...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro

Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday, August 15 at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play nine holes and others will play all 18 holes. To qualify to play 18 holes, an athlete must shoot under 120. This regional event is a lead up to the State Golf Tournament that will take place Monday, September 19.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes

Sonia Ann Wiser Haynes, age 84, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at The Villages of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Shelbyville but was a long-time resident of Rutherford County. Sonia graduated from O’More School of Architecture and Design. She was a member of Charity Circle of Murfreesboro...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall

Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for residential students to more than 60%.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

14-City Fall Recruiting True Blue Tour Launches August 17 at MTSU

Middle Tennessee State University’s admissions team, top administrators and campus partners are preparing for another True Blue Tour, crisscrossing Tennessee and bordering states Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia to recruit prospective students. Kicking off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with the Rutherford County student reception on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Brent Lee Fogle

Brent Lee Fogle passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 45 years old. He was born in Middletown, OH and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Quality Land Management as a manager. Brent was preceded in death by his brother,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Grit + Grain Boutique Opens in Smyrna

In November 2021, Abby Curnow and Amanda Offill, two sisters, started an online boutique because they couldn’t find the clothes that they liked locally. They’d talked about opening up a boutique for a long time, but never thought that they’d actually find the courage to go for it. Then, one day they were sitting on the couch talking about it and decided that they were going to jump in. They felt the worst that could happen would be that it doesn’t work out, but at least they could say that they tried. When sales took off online, they opened a brick-and-mortar store in Smyrna on Lowry Street just down from the new Red Bicycle Coffee House.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions

Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Harvey J. Barrett

Mr. Harvey J. Barrett passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, he was 78 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and self-employed welder. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Mears Barrett; parents Malcolm and Mary Hall Barrett; children, Jeff Barrett, Karen Ferrell; and siblings, Eugene Barrett, William Barrett, Walter Barrett, Roger Dale Barrett, Jennie Lee Taylor, Sylvia Finch, Ann Shull.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

MISSING: Be on the Lookout for Iaaron Newsom

Please be on the lookout for Iaaron Newsom. He was last seen in the area of Life Point Church on Almaville Rd in Smyrna Tn., on July 22, 2022. Iaaron also has ties to Memphis. If you have information where Iaaron Newsom may be found please get in touch with Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
