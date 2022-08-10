Read full article on original website
One killed, three hurt in Thursday crash near Aberdeen
Fatal car crash North of Aberdeen
79-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and three others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen Thursday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.
Update on the Brown County Fair that starts next week
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair begins this Monday. Brown County Fair Manager Rachel Kippley provides an update on what to look forward to. Kippley reminds everyone that the fair are still looking for more volunteers to help out. Grandstand entertainment will begin Monday & Tuesday with the Dakotah Stampede...
Aberdeen, August 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Aberdeen. The Spearfish High School soccer team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on August 12, 2022, 14:00:00. The Spearfish High School soccer team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on August 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
