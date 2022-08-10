Read full article on original website
Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary after residents surprise intruder inside their home
Residents of a home on Tyler Drive in Riverhead returned home yesteday afternoon to find a burglar inside their residence, Riverhead Town Police said. They called 911 and responding police officers located and detained the intruder. Police said Frank P. Colaiacomo Jr., 33, of Riverhead was in possession of money...
Cops: Thief identified through surveillance video arrested in thefts from vehicles in Flanders area
Southampton Town Police report the arrest of a Flanders teen in connection with numerous thefts from vehicles in the Flanders area. Police said they arrested Nathan Morvillo, 18, last night after an investigation of the larcenies in the area. They did not disclose when the larcenies occurred, but said Morvillo was identified through various video surveillance cameras in the area.
New Riverhead-based nonprofit helps victims of domestic abuse with legal assistance
A new Riverhead-based nonprofit is providing legal aid services to victims of domestic abuse, and sexual assault and violence on the East End. Hope and Resiliency Long Island, founded in April by its executive director Pamela Greinke, provides legal advocacy and case management to victims to help them navigate through the complex court system during their cases.
Police seek help finding missing runaway teen
Riverhead Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing runaway teen who left Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Middle Road in Riverhead Saturday night. Police said Nasir Scruggs, 16, left the facility without permission and on his own Aug. 6 at 11 p.m. He is described...
Blasts Democratic legislators who voted to kill county’s public campaign finance program
Every person who wishes to run for public office deserves the opportunity to do so, regardless of background or level of income. Our residents are better served when people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives represent us in government. When we reduce the power of moneyed special interests and wealthy donors, we have a more vibrant democracy. This is what Suffolk County’s public campaign financing program would have helped us achieve.
School board wrap: tenured teacher fired after disciplinary charges; new appointments made; policy on teaching controversial issues tabled
The Riverhead Board of Education fired a tenured teacher during its meeting Tuesday, after a hearing was conducted by a New York State Education Department designated hearing officer on disciplinary charges brought against the individual. After one resident approached the podium prior to the board’s vote to speak against the...
Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder after slashing boyfriend’s neck during dispute in Calverton
A Queens woman has been charged with attempted murder after she slashed her boyfriend’s neck with a weapon during an altercation in Calverton, according to Riverhead Police. Police said Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Police received a call to respond to a residence on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton where Garcia Vargas’ then-boyfriend, Daniel Saaverra, 58, also of Queens, sought assistance for a wound to his neck.
Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead
Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
Police seek help to find Little Flower runaway
Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a Eianna Delorantis, 18, who left the Little Flower Children’s Services campus in Wading River Monday morning without permission. Delorantis was described by police as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 119 pounds, with brown...
Cardboard + duct tape = boats that float. (Mostly.)
It was a perfect day on the Peconic riverfront for the perennial favorite summer event, Riverhead’s cardboard boat races. As always, the races delighted the big crowd lined up along the river to cheer the captains of dozens of boats constructed only with cardboard, duct tape and acrylic paint. From the very simple to the extremely elaborate, most of the — mostly — seaworthy vessels held up pretty well as their captains paddled their craft up the river, around a buoy and back to the floating dock. They made good time — even as fast as under a minute-and-a-half for the quickest entries.
Ann Mowdy, 88
Ann Mowdy of Jamesport died on Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
CDC changes COVID-19 guidance, lifts quarantine recommendation for people exposed to virus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its public health guidance for COVID-19, recommending that people exposed to the virus need not immediately quarantine, but instead wear a “high-quality” mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day after exposure. The updated guidelines were...
Around Town: Aug. 7
Lisa Dabrowski, the daughter of Conrad and Mary recently received the New York State Senate 2022 Commendation Award which was presented by Senator Anthony Palumbo on Tuesday, July 26. Lisa found a purple heart at a local yard sale and knowing the importance of this medal she researched trying to find the owner and was successful to find the family the purple heart belonged to. The daughter, Lynn Bryson traveled 3000 miles to receive the purple heart belonging to her father R.S. Hollaman given to him 77 years ago. A purple heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of an enemy action while serving in the U. S. military. It is truly a solemn distinction that a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves or paid the ultimate price while in the line of duty. Thanks to Lisa Dabrowski it found its way home to be treasured by his family for his sacrifice he made defending his country.
Jean Ann Carpenter, 38
Jean Ann Carpenter of Southold died on July 27, 2022. She was 38 years old. She was born in 1984 in Plainview to Lynne and Patrick L. Carpenter. Her family said she “had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, especially the ones she loved.” Her hobbies included spending time with her family and the beach.
County health department: 26 new mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Suffolk
Twenty-six new mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Gregson Pigott announced today. Three of the samples were taken in Aquebogue, according to a health department press release. The samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected on July 27 locations across Suffolk County: Dix Hills...
Riverhead is passed over for federal DOT grant, where it sought $34 million for downtown projects, including parking structures
The Town of Riverhead was passed over for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant it sought to help fund two parking structures downtown, flood resilience on the Peconic riverfront and other projects. The town applied for $34.3 million in total for five projects connected to its revitalization efforts for Downtown...
Riverhead Police report 73 arrests in June
Riverhead Town Police reported 227 criminal incidents and 73 arrests in June, according to data reported to the Town Board by Police Chief David Hegermiller. Arrests made last month, according to the report, were for:. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle (2) Assault (4) Burglary (4) Criminal possession of a...
Calverton man indicted for attempted murder in July 18 stabbing on West Main Street in Riverhead
The man charged in the stabbing of another man during a dispute on West Main Street last week has been indicted on attempted murder, assault and weapon possession charges. Ronald Oscal Cruz, 29, of Calverton was indicted on charges of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced this afternoon.
Elton Street landlord’s revised site plan application eliminates retail gun sales there
The owner of a vacant commercial building on Elton Street where an indoor shooting range and gun shop were proposed has amended its site plan application to remove the retail sale of guns and gunsmith services at the site. Signature Partners, owner of at 680 Elton Street, filed a revised...
Residents urge board to act on firearms code
Dear Ms. Aguiar, Mr. Hubbard, Mr. Rothwell, Mr. Beyrodt, Mr. Kern and Mr. Howard,. On June 21st, at the Board’s invitation, dozens took the time to attend a Public Hearing concerning zoning for the sale and use of firearms within Riverhead Township. The term “Public Hearing” implies an interest in gathering resident input, as it was understood that Mr. Howard’s and Ms. Thomas’ initial revision might require some fine tuning. After many citizens spoke and wrote letters, we would expect our Town Board to be giving careful consideration to the suggestions, perspectives, and concerns as they worked on the zoning revision that would best serve our community.
