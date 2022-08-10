Manchester City have decided to loan Liam Delap out, which is likely to prompt a scramble for the services of the young striker.Burnley and Southampton are likely to be interested in the 19-year-old centre forward, who has scored one goal in four games for City’s senior side.Delap struck 24 times in 20 matches for City’s Elite Development Squad in 2020-21 before having an injury-hit campaign last season and manager Pep Guardiola believes he now needs first-team football.He is prepared to let Delap leave because he has signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez but has said fellow youngsters Luke Mbete, Rico...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO