IAN LADYMAN: Erik ten Hag must learn fast as the scale of his task at Manchester United hits home following back-to-back Premier League defeats
The decision to appoint Erik ten Hag ahead of Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United last spring was a close one. Both men presented impressive cases. Both were desperate for the job. In the end, Ten Hag impressed the United board that bit more with the quality and intensity of his interview.
Liam Delap set to be loaned out by Manchester City
Manchester City have decided to loan Liam Delap out, which is likely to prompt a scramble for the services of the young striker.Burnley and Southampton are likely to be interested in the 19-year-old centre forward, who has scored one goal in four games for City’s senior side.Delap struck 24 times in 20 matches for City’s Elite Development Squad in 2020-21 before having an injury-hit campaign last season and manager Pep Guardiola believes he now needs first-team football.He is prepared to let Delap leave because he has signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez but has said fellow youngsters Luke Mbete, Rico...
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
