ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liam Delap set to be loaned out by Manchester City

Manchester City have decided to loan Liam Delap out, which is likely to prompt a scramble for the services of the young striker.Burnley and Southampton are likely to be interested in the 19-year-old centre forward, who has scored one goal in four games for City’s senior side.Delap struck 24 times in 20 matches for City’s Elite Development Squad in 2020-21 before having an injury-hit campaign last season and manager Pep Guardiola believes he now needs first-team football.He is prepared to let Delap leave because he has signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez but has said fellow youngsters Luke Mbete, Rico...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'

The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy