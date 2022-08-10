ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Heather McDermott
3d ago

Innocent people don't have to plead the fifth. Trump is a grifter and always has been.As a representative of the republican party, the so called law and order party, he ignores subpoenas, pleads the fifth, cheats on his taxes (and wives), and celebrates the attack on our Capitol and norms of democracy.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Outsider.com

Ivana Trump Cause of Death Revealed

Yesterday it was revealed that Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, had died at the age of 73. The businesswoman and former model died in New York City. When the news came out, it was said that first responders were reporting to a cardiac arrest call. However, the official cause of death has been released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr.
Person
Letitia James
MSNBC

He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi#N Y Ag#The Trump Organization
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy