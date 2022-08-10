ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

NSBA World Show events kick off Thursday

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
The biggest horse shows of the year for the National Snaffle Bit Association starts Thursday at the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

The NSBA World Show has been held here in Tulsa for 11 of the 17 years it's been running. It's here to stay as the executive director for the NSBA tells 2 News they just signed another 5-year contract with the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

It's currently the only horse show the Association puts on solely by themselves. The World Show brings competitors from around the world to Tulsa.

Thursday kicks off the whole event with a two-day breed horse show, then the World Show competition begins.

Stephanie Lynn, the executive director for the NSBA, expects anywhere from 7,000 to 9,000 people to attend the almost two-week-long event.

“They can expect to see competition in English events, western events, from children showing in walk-trot classes that are very entry-level classes to high-end over-fence classes," says Lynn. "They can expect to see some ranch classes where competitors are competing in a ranch-like setting that we build in the show arena. So a very wide array of disciplines in the western stock horse division.”

But this event isn't just about competing, Lynn says it's about bringing the horse community together.

There will also be over 45 vendors to shop with throughout the event, as well as a horse sale at the end of the week.

Lynn says there's still time to register for the event at the show office.

The NSBA World Show starts Thursday, Aug. 11, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. For more information about the event, click here .

