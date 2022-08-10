Related
Iberville Parish school year in full swing
Grand opening of new university in Acadiana
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Gas for Guns event set for Saturday
BR area heats up as tropics disturbance makes Texas landfall
IN THIS ARTICLE
Policy changes for expecting and parenting students in Lafayette Parish
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
Free expungement event happening in BR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
Louisiana State Penitentiary under water boil advisory
Lafayette man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at local business
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit
Daughter of fallen Louisiana police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0