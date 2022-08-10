Read full article on original website
Related
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil
B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
Inside the Mind Series: CITCON CEO Sees Stronger Companies Forged In Troubled Times
When the going gets tough, the tough hunker down and solve problems. Adversity ends up creating strong businesses, as the market meltdown of 2008 demonstrated, and some payments industry leaders see the current downturn as more of an opportunity. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster caught up with CITCON Founder and CEO Chuck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Papmall Expands B2B eCommerce Platform
B2B eCommerce platform Papmall says it is expanding its model and delivery locations, while also integrating buy now, pay later and crypto payment features. Launched in 2019, the company began as a platform for online digital products and software sellers “as well as outsourcing services, mainly freelancers and SME [small to medium-sized enterprises] agencies,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 11).
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Big-Ticket Retailers Can Deploy BNPL to Drive Sales
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services have quickly gained a large foothold in the retail scene, becoming a household name in digital payments within a short period of time. A recent study found that 25% of eCommerce shoppers in the United Kingdom now use BNPL, for example, with 20,000 different merchants offering it at the point of sale. These services have traditionally been the domain of younger, lower-income demographics such as millennials and Generation Z, who use BNPL to fund purchases they otherwise could not afford.
Square Partners With Digital Signage Company Raydiant
Payments company Square and experience platform Raydiant have formed a partnership that lets Square merchants integrate with Raydiant’s Digital Menus app. The integration allows merchants to create, schedule and automatically update digital signage connected to their Square point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release. “Restaurant...
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
Universal Crosses $3B At 2022 Global Box Office; First Studio To Milestone Since 2019
With today’s business included, Universal Pictures is crossing the $3B mark at the global box office for 2022 so far, becoming the first studio to reach the milestone since 2019. The grosses broken out to date are $1.74B at the international box office and $1.281B domestically. This is the eighth time Uni has topped $3B worldwide. Leading the studio’s biggest releases this year, Jurassic World Dominion is currently at $974.5M global ($601.4M overseas/$373.1M domestic). The Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer is the No. 2 highest grossing movie of the year worldwide and is one of only eight Hollywood films to cross $500M...
PayGround Adds BNPL Payment Financing Tools to Platform
Health fintech PayGround recently launched a new platform that will let health providers give patients easy access to financing for medical care, the company said in a release. PayGround announced the launch of the app-based service with the slogan: “Get healthy now, pay later.”. One feature of the service...
Chief Product Officers Turning to Digital Payments, Localization to Boost Conversion
The great digital shift demands that all executives — chief product officers among them — approach payments from a different point of view. Daniel Cohen, chief product officer (CPO) at PayU, gave PYMNTS a glimpse into the mind of the CPO, where strategies surrounding financial services innovation must focus on the fact that modernizing payments is not simply a goal, but a means of modernizing commerce itself and making it more efficient.
The Data Point: 90% of SMBs Using Unified Payments Save Time
B2B payments are notoriously slow and costly — witness the continued use of paper checks sent via snail mail — which is driving more operations to seek the efficiency platforms provide. For The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: How All-In-One Payment Platforms Can Transform B2B Transactions, a PYMNTS and Plastiq...
Advisers Urge India's Paytm Shareholders to Remove CEO
India-based digital payments provider Paytm saw its shares drop to their lowest level in two weeks when a proxy advisory firm urged shareholders to oust the company's CEO. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 12), Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd. (IIAS) is recommending that shareholders vote to replace Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as chief executive.
State-Owned China Tourism Group Plans IPO
China Tourism Group Duty Free, which runs China’s biggest duty-free retail network, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong that could raise as much as $2 billion, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 12). The offering is fully subscribed, and the stock is likely to begin trading Aug....
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
Report: Buy Buttons Cut Checkout Times to 68 Seconds, Boost Conversions
Following the progress of buy buttons in eCommerce since 2016, it’s clear from the latest PYMNTS research that merchants embedding this fast checkout option are benefiting on the bottom line while bettering customer experience as the technology improves. For the 2022 Buy Button Report: Accelerating Checkout Optimization study, PYMNTS...
Marqeta’s Results Point to Slowing Growth in FinTech Digital Card Issuance
Card issuance may be facing a digital speed bump. Marqeta’s latest results, released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed continued growth as client firms launch and manage their card programs. But that growth is slowing, and the future is uncertain for Marqeta’s key FinTech customers, who are facing...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0