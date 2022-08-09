ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Montana Talks

Montana SOS Asks Biden to Remove Executive Order

Recently, President Joe Biden enacted Executive Order 14019 that would insert federal agencies into the state's electoral processes. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told us on Wednesday why she joined 14 other Secretaries of State across the U.S. in calling on President Biden to rescind the executive order. Jacobsen...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record

Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

New Report Details the Shady “Zuckbucks” in Montana Elections

A report featuring newly obtained e-mails from public officials in Montana details how the shady "Zuckbucks" are being put to use in Montana elections. What are "Zuckbucks?" Think about the Left-wing bias of the big tech executives like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. Now think about him spending millions of dollars here in Montana to influence get-out-the-vote operations.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Veterans Need to Hear About Joe Kent

I listened to the audio of my conversation with Joe Kent from last summer, and I thought- man, I gotta share this with our listeners, especially our fellow veterans here in Montana. For those who may have heard the news, Joe Kent is the Trump endorsed candidate in Washington state...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Democrat Congressional Candidate “Unhinged” in Missoula

We haven't seen nor heard much from the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional District here in Montana, but if this is her first look - Monica Tranel looks unhinged. You can even see the moderator Sally Mauk nervously approach the candidates as Tranel angrily tries to grab the microphone...
Montana Talks

OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

China: Fox News On the Ground in Lewistown, Montana

Most in the Montana media continue to ignore the big story we told you about last week- the Communist Chinese are buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Big Sky Country. Fox News was on the ground in Great Falls and Lewistown, Montana on Monday. Investigative reporter Sara...
Montana Talks

Montana Candidate Zinke on Military Doctrine in the Middle East

Following a recent ‘Global Hot Spots’ segment of Talk Back, we reached out to former Navy Seal Team Six Commander and current Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke for his military expertise on the smoldering problems in the Middle East, especially Afghanistan. Zinke referenced the heavily criticized hasty withdrawal...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Is Yellowstone Actor Kevin Costner Endorsing Liz Cheney?

Actor Kevin Costner has thrown his star power behind Rep. Liz Cheney in the fight for Wyoming's lone seat in the House of Representatives. While it is true that Cheney is about the most conservative member of the U.S. House she also voted to impeach Donald Trump and now sits on the January 6 committee.
WYOMING STATE
Montana Talks

Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?

I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen

In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

